India vs Australia, 1st Test: Suryakumar Yadav Receives his Debut Cap From Ravi Shastri - WATCH

It was a dream come true moment for Suryakumar Yadav as he became the 304th Indian player to represent the country in the longest format of the game. On Thursday, as India took on Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the Mumbai batter was handed his debut cap by former head coach Ravi Shastri. Playing his first Test at the age of 32 years and 148 days, Yadav is now the 15th oldest player to make his debut for India.

Suryakumar comes in place of Shreyas Iyer who was ruled out of the Test series due to a back injury. The former is also expected to match the batting intensity of Rishabh Pant who is currently recovering from multiple injuries suffered during a horrific car crash last year.

IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day Live Updates

On Thursday, the BCCI shared a video of Suryakumar getting his Test cap from Shastri.

“SKY makes his TEST DEBUT as he receives the Test cap from former Head Coach Ravi Shastri. Good luck in whites Suryakumar Yadav," the caption of the video read.

Meanwhile, KS Bharat also received his debut cap from senior teammate Cheteshwar Pujara. The Andhra cricketer’s selection as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant ahead of Ishan Kishan was expected as Kishan is a top-order batsman while India needed to bolster their part of their batting line-up in the absence of Pant.

India have had a great start after being asked to bowl first. Pacers Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj got rid of openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner in the first few minutes of the opening session. However, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith shared a half-century partnership as Australia survived some torrid time to take lunch at 76/2.

At lunch, Labuschagne was batting on 47 while Smith was on 19 as Australia survived some anxious moments in two hours of play in the morning. Labuschagne faced 110 deliveries in the first session while Smith negotiated 74 deliveries for his 19.

