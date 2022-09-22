India vs Australia 2022: Four Injured as Stampede Breaks Out During Ticket Sales For 3rd T20I in Hyderabad

Four people were reportedly injured after a stampede broke out at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad where cricket fans had gathered to purchase the wickets for the third T20I between India and Australia to be played this Sunday. According to news agency ANI, the police baton-charged to disperse the crowd.

A large crowd had assembled in hopes of purchasing tickets for the T20I match scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on September 25. A large queue could be seen in the video with eager fans awaiting their turns before the situation slipped out of hands resulting in a stampeded as the police lathi-charged to restore order.

According to several media reports, people jumped off the gymkhana gates to get to the counters selling tickets.

Hyderabad will play host to an international match for the first time after three years.

India and Australia are currently locked in a three-match T20I series. The first match was played in Mohali on Tuesday and was won by the tourists as they hunted down 209 with four deliveries to spare.

Batting first, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul powered the hosts to a huge 208/6 at the PCA stadium. However, Australia were up to the challenge as a sparkling fifty from allrounder Cameron Green and a late blitz from Matthew Wade took them over the line as they took a 1-0 lead.

The second match will be played in Nagpur on Friday.

India are to play six T20Is before leading up to the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that starts from October 16 in Australia. The former champions open their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India have been pooled in Group 1 alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers.

Before the tournament proper, the Rohit Sharma-led side will play two warm-up matches against defending champions Australia (October 17) and last year’s runners-up New Zealand (October 19).

