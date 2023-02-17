Former India opener Gautam Gambhir rang the bell at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium as the second Test between India and Australia got underway on Friday. The former Delhi Ranji captain, who is also a part of the Hindi commentary team, was accompanied by Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley and director Shyam Sharma while ringing the bell.

The BCCI on Friday shared a video on its official Twitter handle where Gambhir could be seen ringing the bell with all the dignitaries of the DDCA around him.

“That moment when @GautamGambhir - 2007 ICC World Twenty20 Championship & 2011 ICC World Cup-winner - rang the bell to begin the proceedings on Day 1 of the 2nd #INDvAUS Test," the BCCI captioned the video.

Meanwhile, India’s Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara was felicitated by the BCCI on the occasion of his 100th Test match from India. Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar presented Pujara with the 100th Test cap while his teammates gave him a guard of honour before the play commenced on Friday.

“It is an honour to receive this cap from you, legends like you have inspired me (On getting the cap from Sunny G). I wanted to play for India as a youngster but I never thought I’d get to 100 Test matches. Test cricket is the ultimate format for me, it challenges you just like life," Pujara said at the presentation.

“To all the youngsters, I’d encourage y’all to work hard to play Test cricket for India. I’d like to thank my wife, my family, everyone in BCCI and all my teammates who’ve supported me throughout this journey," he added.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first against India. The visitors made a couple of changes, handing a debut to spinner Matthew Kuhnemann while Travis Head is also back in the playing XI. Matthew Renshaw and Scott Boland miss out.

Australia are playing with just one pacer, their captain Pat Cummins. Suryakumar Yadav made way for a fit-again Shreyas Iyer in the Indian playing XI.

