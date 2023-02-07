India vs Australia 2023: How Border-Gavaskar Trophy Results Can Shape Final of World Test Championship

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is all set to take centerstage as the two cricketing powerhouses will clash against each other to prove their supremacy over each other. Both are under contrasting pressure as Australia have to break the losing streak as they lost the last three series to India, while Rohit Sharma and Co have to extend their domination. However, the one thing which is common for both teams regarding the series is the race to enter the final of the World Test Championship.

India and Australia both are the frontrunners to qualify for the WTC final which adds more fire to the Border-Gavaskar trophy as there are scenarios which can end the hopes for one team.

Four teams are still in contention - Australia, India, Sri Lanka and South Africa, to enter the final of the second edition of WTC. Pat Cummins and Co. currently sit at the top of WTC points table with a 75.56 winning percentage while India are placed at second with 58.93. With four Test matches to be played in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma’s men have a chance to overtake the Aussies in the points table.

If India managed to clinch the series 4-0, Australia will drop to second spot as their percentage will fall down to 59.65 and that will also put their place in the final under threat. Sri Lanka, who are third in the WTC table, will play New Zealand in two-match series and if they managed to register a clean sweep and it will take them up to 61.11.

For India, if they win 4-0 against Australia it will take them to 68.06 percent, while 3-1 will help them get 62.5% which will be enough for them to reach the final. However, in case the series ends 2-2 India will end the WTC group stage with 56.94% which will open doors for their neighbours.

Sri Lanka will have a chance to qualify for the WTC final if IND vs AUS series ended in a 2-2 draw, then Lanka will have a better winning percentage than India.

South Africa are also have a slim chance to make it to the finals only if they managed to beat West Indies 2-0 in the upcoming series and they have to rely on the India and Sri Lanka results. The Proteas will book a flight to London if Sri Lanka only get one win in New Zealand or worse, and if India to get fewer than 21 points.

