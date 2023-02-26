'If Vice-captain Doesn't perform, Someone Can Take his Place': Ravi Shastri's Hard-Hitting Response

As India head into the Indore Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, questions loom again over the inclusion of KL Rahul in the playing XI. The opening batter, who played the first two Tests as the vice-captain, was hugely criticised for his inconsistency. He managed scores of 20, 17, and 1 in three innings, resulting in demands, from experts and fans, for his exclusion from the side.

Though Rahul managed to get a place in the squad for the last two Tests, the vice-captain tag was missing alongside his name. It has now led to speculations that the Karnataka cricketer might lose his place in the playing XI to in-form Shubman Gill.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri threw light on the curious case of KL Rahul, and made an unusual statement. Shastri believes there shouldn’t be any vice-captain in the team, at least in home Tests.

“The team management will decide (the vice-captain). They know his (Rahul’s) form, they know his mental state. They know how they should be watching someone like Shubman Gill. I, for one, always had the belief (to) never appoint a vice-captain for India. I would rather go with my best XI, and if the captain has to leave the field, you’d zero in on a player that can take over at the time, simply because you don’t need to create complications." Shastri said on the ICC Review podcast.

“If the vice-captain doesn’t perform, someone can take his place; at least the tag is not there. I’m being blunt and brutal, I never like vice-captain in home conditions. Overseas, it’s different. Here, you want prime form, you want someone like Shubman Gill, who’s red hot. He will challenge. He has to bang that door down and get into the side. Now, he’s not the vice-captain, it has to be team management’s decision," he added.

India retained the title with an unassailable 2-0 lead last week and will root for the third victory on the trot to secure a berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. On the other hand, Australia will look to bounce back in order to keep themselves in the hunt.

