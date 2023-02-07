Just a few weeks ago, a Ranji Trophy fixture between Vidarbha and Gujarat at Nagpur’s VCA Stadium saw the visitors succumbing to an 18-run defeat while chasing only 72. A left-arm orthodox bowler from the Vidarbha camp, Aditya Sarwate, ran through Gujarat’s batting order, claiming six wickets to hand an unlikely victory to the hosts.

Almost a month later, the Nagpur venue will host the Border-Gavaskar series opener and for obvious reasons, the emphasis will be on having a potent spin attack to exploit the potential spin-friendly conditions.

Also Read: Aaron Finch Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Advertisement

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin is a sure-shot selection while Ravindra Jadeja, likely, is going to be the next option in the fray. However, there is a fight for the third spinner’s slot between Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Speaking about the selection conundrum, former India head coach Ravi Shastri favoured Kuldeep, citing that being a left-arm wrist-spinner gives him the edge over Axar, who is very similar in skillsets to Jadeja.

“As far as the other spinner goes, I would like to see Kuldeep playing, straightaway. You have got Ravindra Jadeja, Axar and him are pretty similar while Kuldeep is different. Also, if you lose the toss and want the ball to spin then. if there is anyone who can spin the ball on day one it will be Kuldeep," Shastri told Star Sports Network.

“If the track has not too much to offer, he can come into play. Also, roughs will be created and that will come into play with the Australian and Indian pacers’ bowling. A wrist spinner can bring out that bit further and get it to spin both ways. He can take advantage and is crucial," he added.

Also Read: Trial by Spin for Ishan; Gill, Suryakumar Toss up Likely

Advertisement

India are the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the last three series against Australia in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-21. Australia, on the other hand, are aiming to win a Test series in India after having done so last time in 2004.

Get the latest Cricket News here