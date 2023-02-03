Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted to the Australian team not playing any practice match ahead of the mega Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The upcoming four-match Test series is crucial for both sides ahead of the World Test Championship final where the two teams are expected to face each other at Lord’s. Australia have recently struggled against India in red-ball cricket as they lost the last three Test series to them.

Pat Cummins and Co. made a bold call by not scheduling any tour matches as their former skipper Steve Smith even took a dig at the practice match they played on their last tour of India way back in 2017.

However, Ashwin, who is very vocal about his cricketing opinions, suggested that it’s not a big deal not playing warm-up matches before overseas tours as India have also avoided the same due to the packed schedule.

“Australia are not playing any tour matches this time. This is not new. Even India avoids tour games when they go on a few overseas tours. Since Team India’s schedule is packed with international games, it is not possible to turn up for practice games with the same intensity," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel

Earlier, Smith pointed out that during the 2017 tour, they played a practice match at a green top which was irrelevant as the opening Test was played on a rank turner.

“We normally have two tour games over in England. This time we don’t have a tour game in India. The last time (2017) we went I’m pretty sure we got served up a green top (to practice on) and it was sort of irrelevant. Hopefully, we get really good training facilities where the ball is likely to do what it’s likely to do out in the middle, and we can get our practice in," Smith told the Daily Telegraph.

Ashwin pointed out that the Australian team is known for their mind games before any series.

“Smith said, ‘We got a green wicket in Brabourne and a completely opposite one in the first Test (during the 2017 series). In all fairness, it was a rank-turner in Pune. We might have given them a green track, but nobody plans all these things. However, Australia are known for their mind games and sledges before a series. They love doing that. It’s their style of cricket," he added.

