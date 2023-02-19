‘Jab Acchi Batting Karta Hun to Poora Chance Leta Hun’: ‘Hard-hitter’ Axar Patel Awaits His Maiden Test Ton

“Jab pressure situation hota hai to aapko poora game khelna hai. Yahi mindset rehta hai."

When the pressure is on, I look to finish the game, that’s my mindset now, Axar Patel would say after bailing out India against Australia on the second day of the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Axar made 74 to help India from 139/7 to 262 and it does not come as a surprise that he is some valuable runs down the order, at least in home Tests. The Indian tail is wagging and wagging well.

India had found themselves tottering after Nathan Lyon had accounted for five of the first seven Indian wickets to fall bringing Australia right back into the game. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja might have set the tone, but the visiting tweakers didn’t let them finish the symphony. India were in trouble when the lanky all-rounder came to play the orchestra, making Pat Cummins & Co dance to his tunes.

The Nagpur chapter was unfolding again; India 6 wickets down at somewhere between 130-150 and the onus was on the lower-order to add some crucial runs. In Nagpur, it was Jadeja, in Delhi Axar found an ally in Ravichandran Ashwin.

Until the new ball second new ball was available, Axar and Ashwin took on the Australian bowlers. While Ashwin played the second fiddle with his classical approach, Axar was more enterprising and took his chances. Together the duo stitched a 114-run partnership for the 8th wicket – the biggest in the match so far from either side. If Australia felt they could run away with the game, this partnership ensured India caught up to the Aussies.

Once Ashwin departed, Axar looked to up the ante but Todd Murphy put an end to his juggernaut. The southpaw was out for 74, missing out on his maiden Test hundred once again.

So, does he think about missing out on a Test ton twice in the past 10 days? Well, definitely yes. Replying to a News18 Cricketnext query at the post-match presser, Axar said it was a hard feeling but he had to take his chance with almost minimal support from the other end.

“Who toh rehta hi obviously, jab aap, itne achche set hokar out hote ho (Obviously, it’s [hundred] there in my mind, especially when you were well set at the crease). With just one wicket left and Siraj and Shami bhai being around when the new ball was in use, I had to take my chances and I did," Axar said.

“Last time when I batted with him, I was dismissed for 84. Toh aaj mai socha ki thoda chance leta hu, toh nazdik pahuch jaunga (So, today I thought let’s take a chance. Maybe I get closer to the ton)," he added.

In the last couple of innings, Axar’s knocks have helped mask India’s frailties in the middle order and keep a check on the Aussies. Even though India conceded a one-run lead, the all-rounder’s batting prowess was once again at the forefront, and add to that the skills of Jadeja and Ashwin – India must thank their stars to have three of the finest allrounders currently in world cricket at their disposal.

When asked about the mindset with which he was scoring, Axar said he can feel the comfort while batting against the Aussies and that’s why is not shying off from expressing himself with the bat in hand.

“I have the feeling that I’m batting well. So, I just try to bat as long as I can and finish the game. Since I’m playing the all-rounder’s role, I make sure of making useful contributions, be it with the bat and ball," Axar concluded.

The impact of the crucial partnership between Ashwin and Axar was so deep that Lyon, despite bagging a five-wicket haul, stopped short of calling them lower-order batters. The ace Australian off-spinner believes that the duo can fit in the top six of any leading Test team.

“They are not lower-order (batters). Let’s get that clear. Axar and Ash could easily bat in the top-six in a few teams in Test cricket around the world in my eyes. They (India) have a very long top order, let’s just say that," said Lyon.

