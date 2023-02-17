IND v AUS 2nd Test LIVE: India Eye Unassailable Lead in Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Match

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 08:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Live Score India vs Australia 2nd Test: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 2nd Test Day 1 between India and Australia from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. After a massive victory in the opening match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Co. will now look to claim another victory to make their case stronger for a place in the World Test Championship. Read More
Well, individually, it’s a milestone match for India batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara. The bigger pictures is that should India win this 2nd Test, they will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy meaning Australia either need to win to make it one-all or force a draw to keep the series alive. India are in red-hot form having won the Nagpur Test inside three days. Will their domination continue?
Team India members congratulate Pujara on his landmark match.
After a big win by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur, India will be aiming for another victory when top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara marks his 100th Test appearance in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.
It is going to be a landmark game for Cheteshwar Pujara who will be playing his 100th Test match. The talismanic batter has been one of the key players in India’s rise in the red-ball cricket for the past decade. He is the backbone of the batting line-up and the hosts will be looking for a masterclass from him once again.
While eyes will be on KL Rahul too as time is running out for the opening batter as he has not scored big in the past few months, on the other hand, spotlight will be on Virat Kohli who will be playing at his home ground after a long time.
What date second Test match between India and Australia will be played?
The second Test match between India and Australia will take place on February 17, Friday.
Where will the second Test match India vs Australia be played?
The second Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
What time will the second Test match India vs Australia begin?
The second Test match between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia second Test match?
India vs Australia second Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia second Test match?
India vs Australia second Test match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj
Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Ashton Agar
