IND v AUS 2nd Test LIVE: India Eye Unassailable Lead in Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Match

The Indian spinner troubled the Aussie batters in Nagpur and they will look to replicate the same in New Delhi where the surface is expected to be another spin-friendly.

It is going to be a landmark game for Cheteshwar Pujara who will be playing his 100th Test match. The talismanic batter has been one of the key players in India’s rise in the red-ball cricket for the past decade. He is the backbone of the batting line-up and the hosts will be looking for a masterclass from him once again.

While eyes will be on KL Rahul too as time is running out for the opening batter as he has not scored big in the past few months, on the other hand, spotlight will be on Virat Kohli who will be playing at his home ground after a long time.

What date second Test match between India and Australia will be played?

The second Test match between India and Australia will take place on February 17, Friday.

Where will the second Test match India vs Australia be played?

The second Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the second Test match India vs Australia begin?

The second Test match between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia second Test match?

India vs Australia second Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia second Test match?

India vs Australia second Test match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Ashton Agar

