IND vs AUS: Annoyed Over LBW Dismissal, Kohli Fumes in Dressing Room After Watching Replay - WATCH

Virat Kohli’s dismissal in the first innings of the ongoing Delhi Test against Australia has once again brought the umpiring system under focus. On Saturday, the former captain was steering the Indian innings brilliantly before he was caught lbw by Australian debutant Matthew Kuhnemann.

Kohli referred it immediately to the third umpire as Ultra Edge showed a subtle spike, though it was difficult to make if it is pad first or bat.

IND v AUS 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE

Advertisement

The Ball Tracker suggested that the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump as the third umpire decided to go with the on-field umpire’s decision. The decision left Kohli fuming as he was dismissed for 44.

After returning to the dressing room, Virat had a closer look at the TV replay and his expression clearly told that he wasn’t convinced at all.

Meanwhile, Australia’s premier spinner Nathan Lyon bagged a five-wicket haul as India moved to 179 for seven at tea on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

Advertisement

Wickets continued to tumble in the second session of the day as Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli and Srikar Bharat were sent packing by the spin trio of debutant Matthew Kuhnemann (1/64) Todd Murphy (1/37) and Lyon (5/41).

Axar Patel once again showcased his class with the bat and played some beautiful shots, forcing the audience jump off their seats. With the help of a six and four boundaries, the left-arm all-rounder scored 28 off 47 before the team was taken. He was accompanied by Ravichandran Ashwin who was batting on 11.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Fans are Not Happy with Umpire Nitin Menon after Virat Kohli is Controversially Given Out

Earlier, KL Rahul’s bad patch continued while Cheteshwar Pujara had a forgettable first innings outing in his 100th Test as premier Australian spinner Nathan Lyon reduced India to 88 for four at lunch. Rahul’s saga of failures continued and now a question would be asked whether the Indian team management is being unfair by forcing Shubman Gill to cool his heels in the dugout.

Get the latest Cricket News here