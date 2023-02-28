Home » Cricket Home » News » 'All 17-18 are in Reckoning, Not Just Gill’: Witty Rohit to Keep India's Playing XI 'Interesting'

'All 17-18 are in Reckoning, Not Just Gill’: Witty Rohit to Keep India's Playing XI 'Interesting'

The current Indian side looks extremely dangerous in home conditions. It has ticked almost every box but the top order remains an unsettled area

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 13:27 IST

Indore, India

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

“I prefer announcing XI at the toss. I will keep it interesting for you guys too."

That’s Rohit Sharma for you; smartly dealing with spicy questions at the pre-match press conference ahead of the 3rd Test between India and Australia. The Indian skipper didn’t give an iota of a hint about the combination for the Indore Test, starting Wednesday. The hosts deservingly retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last week, ending the Delhi Test inside three days with a six-wicket win. After an unassailable 2-0 lead, the next mission is making the scoreline 3-0 to book a berth in the World Test Championship final.

ALSO READ | Ravichandran Ashwin Had Predicted England’s ‘Bazball’ Approach Might Falter in ‘Certain Conditions’

Advertisement

The current Indian side looks extremely dangerous in home conditions. It has ticked almost every box but the top order remains an unsettled area. KL Rahul has been the talking point since the beginning of the series and he continues to be after three failed innings. A majority of fans and experts want him to be replaced by an in-form Shubman Gill, who has been training relentlessly in the Indore nets.

RELATED NEWS

Rohit admitted that the top-order batters have not performed well but he mentioned that those batters have the quality to bounce back soon.

“Yes, not many runs from the top order but the quality they bring is like one-two knock away from the runs," Rohit said at the presser.

Gill or Rahul?

This is something the entire nation is curious to know about. But Rohit being Rohit – keeping it a secret until the toss and giving a witty reply to calm down the reporters.

“All 17-18 are in the reckoning. It’s not just about Gill or anyone else," Rohit said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | New Zealand Defeat England by 1 Run: A Look at Smallest Margin of Victories in Test Cricket

Rahul’s post as vice-captain is another point of discussion since the tag no longer exists besides his name in the squad for the last two Tests. But Rohit has a clear-cut answer for this as well.

The post doesn’t matter but the quality of an individual does.

Advertisement

“Being vice-captain or not, it doesn’t indicate or tell you anything. Yes, not many runs from top order but quality they bring is like one-two knock away from the runs," Rohit said.

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: February 28, 2023, 13:20 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 13:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Black Bikini, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexy Bikini Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Oozes Oomph In Purple Body-hugging Top, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures