The Australian camp in India has suffered another major blow with star opener David Warner getting ruled of the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The left-hand batter, who suffered a hairline fracture in the Delhi Test last week, will require a period of rehabilitation to recover, reported Cricket Australia (CA).

Warner was substituted out of the Delhi Test with a concussion after being hit by Mohammad Siraj on the helmet grill in Australia’s first innings. He was later replaced by Matthew Renshaw, as a concussion substitute, who was initially dropped from the playing XI.

The blow came shortly after getting struck on his elbow, with the x-rays confirming that Warner has also sustained a hairline fracture. On Tuesday, Cricket Australia confirmed that Warner will fly back home and will no further participate in the series.

“David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home," CA said in a statement issued this afternoon," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture. After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series," the statement further read.

However, the CA is optimistic about Warner’s return for the ODI series which follows after the conclusion of the Tests in March.

“It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series," the CA statement concluded.

Australia is already dealing with some major injury concerns at the moment. On Monday, the team lost Josh Hazlewood for the remainder of the Test series with Achilles soreness. Meanwhile, the likes of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are nursing finger injuries.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is set to return to India and rejoin the Test squad ahead of the Indore test. He had flown home after the opening Test in Nagpur for the birth of his first child.

