India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs Australia, 1st Test, February 9

India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Australia will have redemption in mind when they take the field in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on February 9. Team India has been holding the trophy since 2016/17, courtesy of three consecutive series triumphs. Besides, India had scripted history in 2021 by registering its second consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph Down Under.

Pat Cummins and Co will be aware of the fact that this might be a golden opportunity for them to win a rare Test series in India. Rohit Sharma-led India will be without their prolific wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant. The Delhi batter was a major contributor to India’s success in Test cricket in recent years. The likes of Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner and Nathan Lyon will be key to Australia’s chances.

Ahead of the 1st Test match between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 1st Test between India and Australia be played?

The first Test between India and Australia will be played on February 9.

Where will the 1st Test between India and Australia be played?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be played at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

What time will the 1st Test between India and Australia begin?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 am IST on February 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test between India and Australia?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Australia?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Mohammad Shami

IND vs AUS Predicted Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Steve Smith, Travis Head

