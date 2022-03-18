India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Eden Park Pitch Report And Venue Records

Australia, the six-time champions, will be bidding to continue their winning march on Saturday when they will cross swords with India at the Eden Park, Auckland, in the 18th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The Meg Lanning-led outfit picked their fourth successive victory on Tuesday in Wellington to consolidate their spot at the top of the WWC points table. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner shared six wickets between them as Australia bundled out West Indies for 131 runs in 45.5 overs. In response, they won the match in 30.2 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, India were beaten by four wickets in their previous game by the reigning champions England on Wednesday. Batting first, India huffed and puffed their way to 134/10 in 36.2 overs, courtesy of Charlotte Dean’s career-best 4 for 23.

Advertisement

English skipper Heather Knight scored a hard-fought 53* as they chased down the target in 31.2 overs. All-rounder Nat Sciver contributed with 45 runs while Meghna Singh picked career-best 3 for 26.

Here is the pitch report for Eden Park, Auckland:

Auckland’s Eden Park stadium features a drop-in pitch. These kinds of cricket pitches are prepared away from the ground, where the game is supposed to take place and is literally dropped into the stadium ahead of the start of a match. The drop-in pitches are often used in multi-sports stadiums as it allows the venue to host other sports. The Eden Park pitch is usually known to support batters and is a tad bit hard for bowlers.

Have a look at Eden Park, Auckland records (ODIs):

Advertisement

Total matches played at this venue: 77

Matches won by teams batting first: 30

Matches won by teams bowling first: 42

Average 1st Innings scores at this ground: 219

Average 2nd Innings scores here: 194

Highest total recorded at Eden Park: 340/5 (48.4 Ov) by New Zealand vs Australia

Lowest total recorded at this venue: 73/10 (26.3 Ov) by New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased on this ground: 340/5 (48.4 Ov) by New Zealand vs Australia

Lowest score defended at this pitch: 153/10 (39.5 Ov) by New Zealand vs England

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here