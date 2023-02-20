Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood Ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Due to Injury

India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood Ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Due to Injury

As confirmed by Cricket Australia, the right-arm quick hasn’t recovered from ‘Achilles injury’ and won’t be taking further part

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 13:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 (AP Photo)
Australia have been dealt another massive blow with star pacer Josh Hazlewood getting ruled out of the rest of the Test series against India. As confirmed by Cricket Australia, the right-arm quick hasn’t recovered from ‘Achilles injury’ and won’t be taking further part.

“Josh Hazlewood will take no further part in the Border Gavaskar Trophy having not been able to overcome an Achilles injury," the caption of social media post by cricket.com.au read.

“Pat Cummins is heading to Sydney between Tests due to a serious family illness. And Cameron Green and Mitch Starc are in line to return to the XI for the third Test," it added.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins has left the tour of India on Monday to return home because of a family illness but will return in time for next week’s third Test.

“Pat Cummins has flown home for personal reasons due to a serious family illness. He will return to India later this week to rejoin preparations for the third Test in Indore. We ask the media to respect his privacy," said a Cricket Australia statement.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald had better news Monday about Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc. McDonald declared all-rounder Green 100 percent fit for the third Test and said that Starc was also in line to play.

Both have been recovering from serious finger injuries and Green was close to being available for the Delhi Test.

McDonald said Starc had been available, despite not being 100 percent fit, but Australia opted for a third spinner in Matthew Kuhnemann, who made his debut.

Earlier, on Sunday, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets to go 2-0 up in the series and thus, retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third time in a row.

(With AFP Inputs)

first published: February 20, 2023, 12:59 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 13:12 IST
