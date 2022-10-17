Rohit Sharma and his boys have already played a couple of practice games against Western Australia, winning one out of the two. And now, they are set to take on the reigning world champions and have the feel of the tournament.

Australia, on the other hand, are coming into the contest after a couple of T20I series losses. After losing 2-1 to India, they were recently defeated 2-0 by England at home. Back-to-back setbacks have certainly put the side under the scanner as they look to defend the title on home soil. Unlike the India tour, they have had their main players back in the mix. Still, they couldn’t avoid the defeat against England. Coming into the practice games, the Aussies will look to start afresh when they face India on Monday.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash between clash between India and Australia, here’re some details you shouldn’t miss:

When will T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match be played?

The T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match will take place on October 17, Monday.

Where will the T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match be played?

The T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match begin?

The T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match?

T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to find the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match?

The live streaming of T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For all the latest updates, commentary and scorecard, follow news18.com/cricketnext.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here