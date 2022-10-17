Last Updated: October 17, 2022, 09:03 IST
Brisbane, Australia
T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia Warm-up Match Live Updates: Team India is back again at the Gabba and is set to take on Australia in a warm-up game before they head into the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue arrived in Brisbane a couple of days ago after having some brief training sessions in Perth. They had landed in Australia well in advance so that they can acclimatize to the conditions. Read More
Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first vs India in the warm-up game at Brisbane. Warner, Wade, Hazelwood are rested.
India are coming into their first official warm-up game of T20 World Cup 2022 on the back of two practice game against Western Australia XI. Both games were played at Perth, while today’s practice game will be at Brisbane. While India won the first game against WAU XI, they went on to lose the second game
Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game between India and defending champions Australia at the Gabba.
Australia, on the other hand, are coming into the contest after a couple of T20I series losses. After losing 2-1 to India, they were recently defeated 2-0 by England at home. Back-to-back setbacks have certainly put the side under the scanner as they look to defend the title on home soil. Unlike the India tour, they have had their main players back in the mix. Still, they couldn’t avoid the defeat against England. Coming into the practice games, the Aussies will look to start afresh when they face India on Monday.
Ahead of the mouth-watering clash between clash between India and Australia, here’re some details you shouldn’t miss:
When will T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match be played?
The T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match will take place on October 17, Monday.
Where will the T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match be played?
The T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.
What time will the T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match begin?
The T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match will begin at 9:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match?
T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to find the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match?
The live streaming of T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Australia warm-up match can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For all the latest updates, commentary and scorecard, follow news18.com/cricketnext.
