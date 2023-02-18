India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2: Rohit, Rahul Eye Big Partnership in First Innings

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 08:53 IST
New Delhi, India
Live Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Rohit Sharma and Co. are in the driver's seat after the opening match as Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja complemented each other well to restrict Australia to a below-par 263.
Mohammad Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning figures of 4/60 in just 14.4 overs.
“The pacers have done well in the domestic circuit; hence, they are here. They are aware of the home conditions very well. So it won’t be fully correct to say that it [the pitch] works for the spinner only and not for the pacers," said Shami at the post-match presser.
Day 1 Brief Score:
Australia 263 in 78.4 overs (Usman Khawaja 81, Peter Handscomb 72 not out; Mohammed Shami 4-60, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-57) lead India 21/0 in 9 overs (Rohit Sharma 13 not out) by 242 runs
Australia won the toss and opted to bat first on Day 1. They off to a watchful start with Usman Khawaja playing a big role. He played a brilliant inning but got no support from other end. Once Peter Handscomb joined, he took on the baton and he played a wonderful inning to keep the innings on track. There was a handful innings from the skipper as well. All in all, Australia manage to get past 250 which is a really good score on this pitch knowing how it was behaving. India close the day’s play on 21 and trailed by 242 runs.
Rohit and Rahul are not out on 13 and 4 as India will resume from 21/0 on Day 2 and they will look for a solid opening stand. Meanwhile, the spotlight will be on no 3 Cheteshwar Pujara who is playing his 100th Test and no 4 Virat Kohli who will bat in front of the home crowd after a long time.
Australia worked with spin right from the second over with debutant Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon bowling six overs between them. They are playing with three spinners in the XI and it will be interesting how Pat Cummins manages his bowler on Day 2.
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took four wickets while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had three each. Shami wrapped up the Australian innings in the final session as he bowled Kuhnemann for six.
Peter Handscomb (72 not out) and Usman Khawaja (81) played key knocks to boost Australia’s total after the tourists, who lost the opener of the four-match series inside three days, again elected to bat on another turning track.
Khawaja’s innings came to an end before tea, with a stunning one-handed catch from KL Rahul giving left-arm spinner Jadeja his 250th Test wicket.
Rahul dived full stretch to his right to grab the ball on a reverse sweep from Khawaja, who fell to his knees in absolute disbelief.
Shami stated that the mindset of the team isn’t affected by either winning or losing toss, adding that the players are focused on fulfilling their responsibilities in the best possible manner.
“Winning or losing toss isn’t in our hands. But no matter what the conditions are, the mindset of the whole team doesn’t get affected by winning or losing the toss, as one doesn’t have to go to that frame of mind. One has to keep the mindset that whatever responsibilities are given first, we will do it very well.”
“We always have that kind of mindset and be positive all the time. All the boys are in good mood and laughing as well as chatting with each other. Our mindset is that, whether we win or lose the toss, we will do our best as a team, and not think too much,” said Shami in the post-match press conference.
