India vs Australia Live Score Under-19 World Cup Semi-final: IND-U19 Win Toss, Opt to Bat First

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Score: India captain Yash Dhull has won the coin toss and opted to bat first in the second semi-final.
India are now back to full strength and in another good news, Nishant Sindhu has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection for the all-important semifinal.
But if the match against Bangladesh was any indication, India would like to improve their finishing with bat.
However, before that, despite missing many first XI players, India put up huge totals against Ireland (307/5) and Uganda (405/), and registered their biggest ever victory terms of runs against the African team.
Five members of the squad were unavailable for their second group clash, against Ireland on January 19 after a COVID outbreak.
Captain Yash Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Manav Parakh and Siddarth Yadav were part of that group and missed both the Ireland and Uganda fixtures, forcing the BCCI to fly in reinforcements.
India were without many players for their match with Uganda and had to call in six reserves to play with the non-infected members of their squad.
The four-time champions started the tournament on the right note, overcoming a good South Africa side by 45 runs, but soon ran into a situation where they were struggling to field a playing XI after multiple players were found to have contracted COVID-19 hours before their match against Ireland.
Heavyweights India and Australia will face off in a blockbuster Super League semifinal of the Under-19 World Cup on Wednesday, having beaten their opponents on the field and COVID-19 off it, on way to the last four stage.
India’s preparations for the age-group showpiece were impacted heavily by the virus, with hardly any national camps or tournaments in the last two years except the recent Asia Cup.
India: Yash Dhull (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana, Nishant Sindhu, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats and Ravi Kumar.
Australia: Cooper Connolly (c), Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Aidan Cahill, Corey Miller, Jack Sinfield, Tobias Snell, William Salzmann, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw and Tom Whitney.
As far as Australia are concerned, the two-time champions will be on a high after their convincing win over Pakistan in the quarters. Australia have a superstar in the making in opener Teague Wyllie. The 17-year-old has been one of the stars of the World Cup so far, showcasing his impressive array of shots and an attacking yet controlled temperament. And the Western Australian youngster has no shortage of self-confidence either, making him an all-round package with every chance of making it in the international game. Wyllie was at his fluent best against Pakistan, helping his side get off to a terrific start as he stroked eight fours in an impressive 97-ball 71 India will be wary of him. Tom Whitney (2/31) and William Salzmann (3/37) were the stand-out performers with the ball against Pakistan, and there’s hardly any obvious weak link for India to exploit.
India vs Australia live score Under 19 World Cup Semi-final: Ravi Kumar caused carnage with the ball as India played against Bangladesh Under 19 in the quarter-final. The pacer picked up three wickets to restrict the opposition to a score of 111 and help India win the clash by five wickets. Overall, the Men in Blue are undefeated in the tournament as they won all their three league matches.
Australia Under 19 were brutal in the quarter-final as they hammered Pakistan Under 19 by a massive 119 runs. Australia posted 276 runs in their allotted 50 overs while Pakistan could score only 157 runs while batting second.
An exciting game of cricket awaits the cricket fans as both India and Australia will be high on confidence.
When will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match India Under 19 (IN-U19) vs Australia Under 19 ( AU-U19) be held?
The match will be played on February 02, Wednesday.
Where will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match India Under 19 (IN-U19) vs Australia Under 19 ( AU-U19) be played?
The two teams will be playing against each other at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua,
What time will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match India Under 19 (IN-U19) vs Australia Under 19 ( AU-U19) begin?
The match will begin at 06:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Under 19 (IN-U19) vs Australia Under 19 ( AU-U19) match?
India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of India Under 19 (IN-U19) vs Australia Under 19 ( AU-U19) match?
India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
IN-U19 vs AU-U19 ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, India Under 19 probable playing XI against Australia Under 19: Dinesh Bana (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Siddarth Yadav, Rajangad Bawa
IN-U19 vs AU-U19 ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, Australia Under 19 probable playing XI against India Under 19: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (wk), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill
