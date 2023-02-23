As usual, the tail didn’t wag and India’s dream to win a T20 World Cup was shattered with a 5-run defeat. Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner bagged the Player of the Match for her all-round show.

Earlier, Riding on Beth Mooney’s 54 and Meg Lanning’s 49 not-out, Australia have set India a 173-run target. It was a rough day for the Indian bowlers in the office as all of them leaked runs at an economy of more than 7. Renuka Singh, the frontline Indian pacer, was the most expensive, conceding 41 runs in her spell and remaining wicketless. Shikha Pandey (2/32) picked up two wickets while Deepti Sharma (1/30) and Radha Yadav (1/35) bagged a wicket apiece.

Australia had won the toss and opted to bat against India. India made a forced change, replacing unwell Pooja Vastrakar with spinner Sneh Rana. Also, Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been replaced by Radha Yadav while Yastika Bhatia came in for Devika Vaidya. Harmanpreet is fit and ready to go. Australia, on the other hand, have made a couple of changes – Jess Jonassen has come in for Alana King and Alyssa Healy has replaced Annabel Sutherland.

All eyes will be on the Indian women’s cricket team on Thursday evening when they lock horns with heavyweight Australia in the first semi-final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The game isn’t going to be an easy affair for the Women in Blue as they face the defending champions who have a 3-2 upper hand. Moreover, Australia got the better of India in the 2020 T20 World Cup final and Commonwealth Games gold medal match last year.

But before the game could begin, Team India dealt a major blow with Pooja Vastrakar getting ruled out of the game due to an upper respiratory tract infection. Spin bowler Sneh Rana has been added to India’s squad as a replacement.

Vastrakar had claimed two wickets in the World Cup so far but she fell ill a day before the crunch tie and now it has been confirmed that her tournament is all but over. Rana, who has played a total of 47 matches for India, including 24 T20I games is likely to be a straight-up replacement.

Questions also loom over the availability of captain Harmanpreet Kaur. If reports are to be believed, the Indian captain was admitted to a local hospital a day before the all-important semifinal fixture. If Harmanpreet fails to recover in time for the fixture, then vice-captain Smriti Mandhana may be seen leading the Indian side. She might be replaced by batter Harleen Deol in the playing XI, with India likely to miss Kaur’s experience in the knockout tie, that too against Meg Lanning’s side.

Australia, on the other hand, entered the semi-finals after finishing the group stage unbeaten. Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, despite missing Australia’s last match against South Africa due to quad soreness, has slammed two fifties in three games.

Tahlia McGrath also gave a good example of her batting power when she hit a fifty against South Africa. Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown have been very impactful with bat and ball on various occasions for Australia during the tournament.

While Megan has picked eight wickets at an average of 9.75, and an economy rate of 5.57, Georgia has scalped six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 5.27. Australia do enter the semi-final as overwhelming favourites for the ticket to the final.

