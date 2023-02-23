Home / News / Cricketnext / IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final Highlights: Australia Beat India by 5 Runs
IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final Highlights: Australia Beat India by 5 Runs

IND W vs AUS W Semi-Final v: Catch the Highlights on India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match. Get updates on India Women vs Australia Women live score, including ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard. Stay updated with the latest news on Ind W vs Aus W T20 World Cup semi-final match at news18.com

India vs Australia Live Updates, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final (ICC Photo)

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 21:49 IST

Cape Town

India vs Australia Highlights, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final: So close, yet so far. India’s journey in the competition has been ended by Australia, extending their wait to lay hands on an ICC silverware. Indian looked form in the chase of 173 until Harmanpreet Kaur was in the middle. The Indian skipper scored 52 before getting run out in a bizarre fashion. Read More

Feb 23, 2023 21:43 IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final: Australia Beat India by 5 Runs

Australia are in the final!!!

Meg Lanning & Co end India’s journey in the tournament with a 5-run win in Cape Town.

India wilted under the pressure of a knock-out game yet again after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s freak run out as defending champions Australia entered their seventh successive Women’s T20 World Cup final with a five-run win here on Thursday. India’s shoddy fielding and catching allowed Australia to post a challenging 172 for four after Meg Lanning opted to bat in the semifinal.

At 28 for three, India were down and out but Harmanpreet (52 off 34) and Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 24) produced a counter-attacking 69-run stand off just 41 balls to bring the team back in the game.

India needed a very gettable 39 off last 30 balls with five wickets in hand but as it has been the case in the past, the team came up short to finish at 167 for eight. India had lost to five-time champions Australia in the previous World Cup final and more recently in the CWG final last year.

Feb 23, 2023 21:41 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Radha Yadav departs

Radha Yadav falls, Australia inch closer to victory
 
IND: 162/8 after 19.4 overs
Feb 23, 2023 21:39 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Sneh Rana clean bowled

Jess Jonassen cleans up Sneh Rana. The Indian batter jumps out and looks to go big but misses the ball that hits middle and leg.

IND: 135/6 after 16 overs

Feb 23, 2023 21:37 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Ellyse Perry saves two

That’s a great display of athleticism from all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Sneh Rana moved outside off to sweep behind square. It was almost a four until Perry dived and saves a couple of runs.

Feb 23, 2023 21:33 IST

India vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final: 20 needed from 12

India need 20 from 12, all eyes are on Deepti Sharma

IND: 153/6 after 18 overs

Feb 23, 2023 21:31 IST

India vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final: Richa Ghosh departs

The wicketkeeper-batter tries to take the aerial route but finds the safe hands of Tahlia McGrath near the boundary line. Length ball from Darcie Brown, Ghosh rocks back and lofts it over long on, but finds the fielder.

IND: 135/6 after 16 overs

Feb 23, 2023 21:25 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Harmanpreet run-out

Harman sweeps it with a lot of power and wants to take two. She completes the first one but then, her bat gets stuck in the ground right before finishing the second run. Mooney fields the ball well in the deep and throws it in time. Alyssa Healy whips off the bail before Harman could make her ground. The Indian skipper is frustrated and throws away her bat in anger.

IND: 133/5 after 14.4 overs

Feb 23, 2023 21:19 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Fifty for Harmanpreet Kaur

Back-to-back boundaries to Georgia Wareham`and with that, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur brings up his fifty, off just 32 balls. Her presence is very much required for India’s qualification for the finals.

IND: 132/4 after 14.2 overs

Feb 23, 2023 21:14 IST

McGrath to Richa Ghosh - FOUR

What a shot!!!! Richa goes inside out and lofts it over cover for a superb boundary. 13 runs from the over,

IND: 124/4 after 14 overs.

Feb 23, 2023 21:13 IST

Tahlia McGrath to Kaur - FOUR

Beautiful shot by the Indian skipper. Fuller delivery, Harmanpreet slices it over backward point to get another boundary.

IND: 119/4 after 13.4 overs

Feb 23, 2023 21:10 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Harman dropped for 7

Edge and dropped by Alyssa Healy. Indian skipper survives, how costly would that be? Harmanpreet tried to slog this over the leg side but the ball took a thick edge. Healy jumped towards her right but couldn’t hang on to it.

IND: 111/4 after 13 overs.

Feb 23, 2023 21:01 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Jemimah falls

An unnecessary shot played by Jemimah and India suffer another blow. Darcie Brown breaches the 69-run stand. Rodrigues looks to ride on the bounce and play the ramp shot over the keeper’s head but couldn’t connect well. Just a feather edge and Healy makes no mistake in grabbing it. Jemi is frustrated so are the Indian fans.

IND: 97/4 after 10.2 overs

Feb 23, 2023 20:53 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Boundary every over is the need of the hour

As said by the former captain on air, at least a boundary is needed every over. And the same thing is being done by Harman and Jemi. Georgia Wareham comes into the attack and both Indian batters find those fours runs easily

IND: 93/3 after 10 overs.

 

Feb 23, 2023 20:47 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Harman going great

Schutt to Kaur - FOUR!

Harmanpreet Kaur paddle sweeps Schuttr’s fuller delivery that goes to the fine leg rope for 4 runs.

IND: 69/3 after 7.1 overs

Feb 23, 2023 20:43 IST

Jonassen to Kaur - SIX

The Indian skipper goes down the track and hammers it over long-on. What a shot, this!

IND: 59/3 after 6 overs.

Feb 23, 2023 20:40 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Yastika Bhatia run-out

A horrendous mix-up in the middle and Yastika Bhata gets run-out. That’s a comedy of error as Yastika called for a quick single and rushed full throttle. Jemimah, on the other hand, wasn’t ready for it and instantly turned back. Not a direct hit but Alyssa Healy had all the time to dislodge the bails.

IND: 28/3 after 3.4 overs

Feb 23, 2023 20:38 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Jemimah goes all guns blazing

Gardner to Rodrigues - 4, 4.

Terrific start to her inning, especially after the early hiccups. Back-to-back boundaries, channelising the much-needed confidence into the side in a colossal chase.

IND: 25/2 after 3 overs.

Feb 23, 2023 20:34 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Mandhana departs for 2

Arm ball from Gardner, skids into the pads on off stump. Mandhana defends flat-footed but it hits the pad first. Australia appeal but not given. They briefly decide to review it. And that brings all sorts of trouble for India as the ball-tracking shows this smashing into the middle and off stump.

IND: 15/2 after 2.2 overs

Feb 23, 2023 20:28 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Schutt traps Shafali in front

That’s a massive jolt to India, losing first right in the second over of the chase. Megan Schutt drags her length back and wobbles in off the seam. Shafali goes for the flick but gets beaten. Shafali reviews it and it turns out to be the umpire’s call, hitting the outside of the leg stump.

IND: 11/1 after 1.3 overs

Feb 23, 2023 20:16 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Shafali finds her first boundary

Gardner bowls it full and outside off from, Shafali Verma goes down to one knee and sweeps it over the right of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

INDW: 10/0 after 1 over.

Feb 23, 2023 20:09 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: India begin their chase

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana walk out to begin India’s chase. Ashleigh Gardner opens Australia’s attack.

Feb 23, 2023 20:01 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: End of Australia's innings

Australia score 18 runs in the final over, bowled by Renuka Singh, to set India a challenging target of 173 runs. Beth Mooney starred with a 37-ball 54 while Meg Lanning remained unbeaten on 49 off 34 deliveries. For India, Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2 for 32 in 4 overs.

Feb 23, 2023 19:57 IST

Renuka Thakur to Meg Lanning - 6, 4

India’s frontline pacer, Renuka Thakur is having a really bad day at the office. She is wicketless so far and has a rough beginning to her final over. Meg Lanning fires a maximum over backward square leg and follows it up with a boundary through the off side. Harmanpreet Kaur isn’t happy with the show.

AUS: 164/4 after 19.2 overs

Feb 23, 2023 19:54 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Pandey removes Grace Harris

What a delivery! Pandey bowls a slower one, Harris slogs and misses as she plays slightly early. Ball hits middle and off.

AUS: 148/4 after 18.3 overs

Feb 23, 2023 19:50 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Deepti Sharma breaks the 50-run stand

Deepti Sharma cleans up Ashleigh Gardner to break the fifty-run stand. Deepti bowls it to full, almost a Yorker length, Gardner swings but misses it. Clean Bowled.

AUS: 141/3 after 17.5 overs

Feb 23, 2023 19:42 IST

Renuka Singh to Gardner - 4, 4

Full toss, down the leg side, and Ashleigh Gardner guides it for a boundary through fine leg. India’s misery isn’t ending here.

AUS: 135/2 after 16.2 overs.

Feb 23, 2023 19:40 IST

Radha to Gardner - 4, 4

Ashleigh Gardner is taking the game to another level, demolishing the Indian attack with ease. Back-to-back boundaries to Radha Yadav and Indians seem to have no clue to stop this run fest

AUS: 126/2 after 16 overs

Feb 23, 2023 19:38 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: 100-up for India

Meg Lanning smashes a boundary off the very first delivery of the 15th over to bring up 100 runs on board for Australia. The Aussies have been phenomenal so far, despite a couple of hiccups. A total of three boundaries in Rana’s over and India are under pressure now

AUS: 113/2 after 15 overs.

Feb 23, 2023 19:29 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Beth Mooney falls

Shikha Pandey may have had a rough start but she has made a stunning comeback. Short of a length delivery, Mooney cuts it away but couldn’t keep it low, and finds Shafali who takes it cleanly this time.

AUS: 89/2 after 12 overs

Feb 23, 2023 19:27 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Fifty for Beth Mooney

Back-to-back boundaries to Shikha Pandey and with that, Beth Mooney brings her half-century off just 34 deliveries. What a knock she has played so far, really left the Indian batters frustrated with her antics.

AUS: 86/1 after 11.2 overs

Feb 23, 2023 19:22 IST

Sneh Rana to Mooney -  FOUR

Beth Moonet uses her feet, gets closer to the pitch of the ball, and goes inside out to get another boundary, through the gap between deep cover and long-off. AUS: 78/1 after 11 overs.
Feb 23, 2023 19:15 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Shafali drops a catch

Lucky Beth Mooney survives as Shafali shells a dolly at long off. The Aussie opener shimmies down but mistimes the shot. And easy chance dropped and four more runs to Australia as the ball rolls down to the boundary cushion. AUS: 69/1 after 10 overs.
Feb 23, 2023 19:11 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Richa misses a chance

Quicker one from Sneh Rana, Meg Lanning looks to play it towards off but the extra bounce tricks her as she gets a fine edge. Richa gets her gloves on the ball but couldn't grab it properly. AUS: 55/1 after 8.2 overs.
Feb 23, 2023 19:08 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Radha breaks the opening stand

Just a delivery after Australia openers stitched a fifty-run stand, Radha Yadav gets the better of Alyssa Healy. Fuller and wide, full and wide, the ball kept low and beats Healy on the under edge. Richa Ghosh collects the ball cleanly and catches her Australian counterpart short off the crease. AUS: 52/1 after 7.3 overs.
Feb 23, 2023 18:59 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Beth Mooney smashes a six

Clean hit by Mooney. She gets close to the pitch of the delivery and smashes Deepti Sharma for the first six of the game over wide long-off.

AUS: 43/0 after 6 overs.

Feb 23, 2023 18:58 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: India lose a review

Healy looks to paddle sweep but gloves it onto her pad. The Indians make a huge appeal but overturned by the umpire. After a brief discussion with Richa and Deepti, Harmanpreet went up for the review only to find the spike on Ultra-edge. India lose a review, Healy survives AUS: 31/0 after 5.1 overs
Feb 23, 2023 18:51 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Jemimah's brillaint act near boundary line

Jemimah could save a boundary off the very first ball but she does it this time. Shikha Pandey into the attack, Mooney flicks towards deep square and Jemimah puts a phenomenal dive to save 2 runs. AUS: 31/0 after 5 overs
Feb 23, 2023 18:47 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Boundaries coming in easy for AUS

The Aussies are getting at least a boundary per over and that's putting a lot of pressure on India. Renuk and Deepti have conceded 2 boundaries and Australia are pretty much comfortable at the moment. AUS: 26/0 after 4 overs.
Feb 23, 2023 18:39 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Mooney finds a boundary

It was going great for the Indians but Mooney smashes a boundary off the final ball through the gap between short third and backward point. 8 runs from Deepti Sharma's over AUS: 14/0 after 2 Overs
Feb 23, 2023 18:35 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Good start to Aussies

Aussies have a good start in the semi-final, scoring 6 runs in the opening over. After Renuka Singh, here comes Deepti Sharma into the attack. AUS: 6/0 after 1 over
Feb 23, 2023 18:33 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Healy goes off the mark in style

A half-volley from Renuka and Healy drives it through deep backward point for a boundary. Jemimah Rodrigues dives to stop the ball but couldn't stop it. Great start to the Aussies in the big game. AUS: 4/0 after 0.1 over.
Feb 23, 2023 18:30 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: The battle begins in Cape Town

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney walk out to begin the Australia innings in the big semi-final. Renul Singh opens India's attack.
Feb 23, 2023 18:24 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Teams are out for National Anthems

Australian and Indian players are out for their respective National Anthems. The game to begin shortly at the picturesque Newlands in Cape Town.
Feb 23, 2023 18:16 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Pitch Report

"A fresh pitch and the dimensions are short on one side of the ground. This is the same pitch that will be used for tomorrow as well. It's a nice, healthy green patch and it's in the line of middle and off-stump. The batters would target the shorter boundaries," reckon Ian Bishop and Anjum Chopra on Star Sports Network.
Feb 23, 2023 18:12 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Harmanpreet Kaur speaks at toss

"Pooja is unwell, so Sneh is replacing her. One more change is there. In place of Raja (Rajeshwari Gayakwad) Radha (Yadav) is in. I had a fever, but now I'm fine. One thing that we have been discussing throughout the tournament is that we have to bat well that's why we added one more batter. One more change: Yastika comes in for Devika," said Harmanpreet Kaur.
Feb 23, 2023 18:10 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Australia captain Meg Lanning at toss

"We are gonna have a bat. Looks like a pretty good wicket, conditions are really good so get out there and have some fun. Jess Jonassen comes in for Alana King and Alyssa Healy (fully fit and good to go) is back for Annabel Sutherland
.
 It's a different wicket, looks like it is playing pretty well, as usual, we get out here and see what it is doing and adjust accordingly," said Australia captain Meg Lanning at toss.
Feb 23, 2023 18:09 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Newlands is ready for the battle

Feb 23, 2023 18:08 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Australia Playing XI

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Feb 23, 2023 18:06 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: India Playing XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Feb 23, 2023 18:05 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Toss Time

Australia win toss and opt to bat against India in Cape Town
Feb 23, 2023 18:02 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Austraia form guide

vs NZ: Won by 97 runs vs BAN: Won by 8 wickets vs Sri Lanka: Won by 10 wickets vs SA: Won by 6 wickets
Feb 23, 2023 18:01 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Harman likely to play

Here comes the great news for all Indian fans. According to Cricbuzz, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is at the ground and will likely be part of the playing XI.
Feb 23, 2023 17:55 IST

'We can beat Australia': Richa Ghosh ahead of the big semi-final

"We can beat Australia, it's not that we can't beat them - because we did it in the last series in India and we did it before as well. But yes, they are a strong team but we can beat them also," said Richa in the pre-match press conference.
Feb 23, 2023 17:53 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Harmanpreet down with high fever

India skipper and batting mainstay Harmanpreet Kaur is racing against time to recover from high fever ahead of the team's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. The medical team is currently monitoring the situation and there is no clarity on whether the Indian skipper will be fit enough for a high-pressure match, starting in abut four hours.
Feb 23, 2023 17:42 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Head-to-head in T20 World Cup

Australia 3-2 India: That's the scoreline in the T20 World Cups, with their last result being in the 2020 final, won by the Aussies by 85 runs!
Feb 23, 2023 17:32 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Big blow to India, Vastrakar ruled out

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the crucial game because of an upper respiratory tract infection. She has been replaced by spin bowler Sneh Rana in the squad.
Feb 23, 2023 17:19 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: Australia Women Squad

Beth Mooney(w), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth
Feb 23, 2023 17:18 IST

IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup semi-final Live: India Women Squad

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana
Feb 23, 2023 17:17 IST

India vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi Final

Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia semi-final clash at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi Final in Cape Town

As usual, the tail didn’t wag and India’s dream to win a T20 World Cup was shattered with a 5-run defeat. Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner bagged the Player of the Match for her all-round show.

Earlier, Riding on Beth Mooney’s 54 and Meg Lanning’s 49 not-out, Australia have set India a 173-run target. It was a rough day for the Indian bowlers in the office as all of them leaked runs at an economy of more than 7. Renuka Singh, the frontline Indian pacer, was the most expensive, conceding 41 runs in her spell and remaining wicketless. Shikha Pandey (2/32) picked up two wickets while Deepti Sharma (1/30) and Radha Yadav (1/35) bagged a wicket apiece.

Australia had won the toss and opted to bat against India. India made a forced change, replacing unwell Pooja Vastrakar with spinner Sneh Rana. Also, Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been replaced by Radha Yadav while Yastika Bhatia came in for Devika Vaidya. Harmanpreet is fit and ready to go. Australia, on the other hand, have made a couple of changes – Jess Jonassen has come in for Alana King and Alyssa Healy has replaced Annabel Sutherland.

All eyes will be on the Indian women’s cricket team on Thursday evening when they lock horns with heavyweight Australia in the first semi-final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The game isn’t going to be an easy affair for the Women in Blue as they face the defending champions who have a 3-2 upper hand. Moreover, Australia got the better of India in the 2020 T20 World Cup final and Commonwealth Games gold medal match last year.

But before the game could begin, Team India dealt a major blow with Pooja Vastrakar getting ruled out of the game due to an upper respiratory tract infection. Spin bowler Sneh Rana has been added to India’s squad as a replacement.

Vastrakar had claimed two wickets in the World Cup so far but she fell ill a day before the crunch tie and now it has been confirmed that her tournament is all but over. Rana, who has played a total of 47 matches for India, including 24 T20I games is likely to be a straight-up replacement.

Questions also loom over the availability of captain Harmanpreet Kaur. If reports are to be believed, the Indian captain was admitted to a local hospital a day before the all-important semifinal fixture. If Harmanpreet fails to recover in time for the fixture, then vice-captain Smriti Mandhana may be seen leading the Indian side. She might be replaced by batter Harleen Deol in the playing XI, with India likely to miss Kaur’s experience in the knockout tie, that too against Meg Lanning’s side.

Australia, on the other hand, entered the semi-finals after finishing the group stage unbeaten. Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, despite missing Australia’s last match against South Africa due to quad soreness, has slammed two fifties in three games.

Tahlia McGrath also gave a good example of her batting power when she hit a fifty against South Africa. Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown have been very impactful with bat and ball on various occasions for Australia during the tournament.

While Megan has picked eight wickets at an average of 9.75, and an economy rate of 5.57, Georgia has scalped six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 5.27. Australia do enter the semi-final as overwhelming favourites for the ticket to the final.

