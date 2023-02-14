India vs Australia: Plenty of Interest as Tickets For Delhi Test 'Sold Out'

Having not hosted a Test match since December 2017, Delhi will see its long wait come to an end this week with a bumper crowd expected to witness India take on Australia in the second match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Reportedly, the tickets are sold out and the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials are expecting a full house as Rohit Sharma-led India eye an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium last played host to a Test between India and Sri Lanka with the contest ending in a draw. Local boy Virat Kohli, the then captain. scored a double-century while Murali Vijay, who recently announced his retirement, struck a century.

WPL 2023: From Shafali to Sonam , India’s U-19 World Champions Who Landed Deals at Historic Auction

Advertisement

“The tickets are sold out and we are expecting a full house. There is a lot of interest since a Test match is being played in Delhi after a long time," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI on Tuesday.

The venue has a near capacity of 40,000.

As per the news agency, a total of 24,000 tickets were made available to the general public for sale. 8,000 tickets were distributed among the DDCA members as is the norm while the remainder of the seats will be utilised for dignitaries who may attend the match.

Additionally, a section of the stands is reserved for the families of security.

Nagpur hosted the highly-anticipated first match of the series but India dominated the contest as they stormed to a victory by an innings and 132 runs inside three days. A decent crowd attended the match.

Also Read: Richa Ghosh Wants ‘to Buy a Flat in Kolkata’

Rohit peeled off a sparkling century while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja scored big fifties as India responded with 400-all out after limiting Australia to 177 in their first innings.

Australia fared worse in their second innings as the were bundled out for a mere 91 inside a session with India taking a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

Left-arm spinner Jadeja took a five-wicket haul in the first innings while Ravichandran Ashwin replicated his teammate’s feat in the next.

Get the latest Cricket News here