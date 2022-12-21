IND vs BAN 2022, 2nd Test: Should India Remain Unchanged? Here Are The Probable XIs

After losing the ODI series by 2-0, India will be aiming to cause a whitewash in the Test. The KL Rahul-led side got off to a brilliant start in the two-match series. They are leading by 1-0 following a massive 188-run victory in the first Test.

India ticked all the boxes while playing at Chattogram, as both the batters and bowlers displayed prime form. Cheteshwar Pujara ended up as the top scorer for India with knocks of 90 and 102 runs across two innings. Shubman Gill also hammered a century in the second innings.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up eight wickets across two innings as Bangladesh ended up with only 150 and 324 runs. Axar Patel also looked in form. For Bangladesh to make a comeback in the second game, the batters need to find their rhythm.

India vs Bangladesh Predicted XIs

India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mehidy Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan

India vs Bangladesh Full Squads

India Full squad: Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Saurabh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran

Bangladesh Full squad: Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

