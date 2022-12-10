India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: India lost to Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium by a narrow margin of 5 runs. Rohit Sharma bravely endured the pain of an injured thumb as he made way to the crease late in the innings in an attempt to salvage a victory. He did come mighty close as well with a blistering knock of 51 runs from 28 balls.

Shreyas Iyer scored an impressive 82 and Axar Patel grabbed an important century but none of the other Indian batters really got going. The Indian team lost the 1st ODI of the series as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN: ‘Job is to Play to Our Potential And Keep Getting Better’ - Washington Sundar

The Bangladesh team will be running high on confidence after defeating India in back-to-back matches. They have already clinched the series and have the chance of a total whitewash with the next game.

Deepak Chahar and Rohit Sharma have been ruled out of the 3rd ODI due to injuries. This will be India’s last attempt at getting a win and restoring some of their pride before the end of the series.

After the ODI series, the Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh in a two match test series. The 1st test will commence on 14th December at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

What date will the 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh be played?

Advertisement

The 3rd ODI match of the series between India vs Bangladesh will take place on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the match India vs Bangladesh be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?

Advertisement

The India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match can be viewed live on Sony Liv.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Possible Starting XI:

The Indian team predicted starting line-up: Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Advertisement

The Bangladesh cricket team predicted starting line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed , Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here