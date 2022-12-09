India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, December 10

India will be playing for their pride when they take on Bangladesh in the third ODI on Saturday. The Men in Blue were trounced in the second ODI and have already lost the series. KL Rahul is set to lead Team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma who suffered a dislocation of his thumb in the second match.

Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have also been sidelined due to injury and the team management might have some headaches putting together a formidable playing XI. Ishan Kishan is likely to replace Rohit Sharma and Rajat Patidar might come in for Deepak Chahar. Virat Kohli has not been able to contribute much with the bat in the first two games and he will be keen to get some runs under his belt before the Test series.

Meanwhile, skipper Litton Das will know that this is a golden opportunity for Bangladesh to register a historic clean sweep against this highly vaunted Indian side. The hosts will probably come out all guns blazing in their quest to script history at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Ahead of the third ODI between India and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on December 10.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh begin?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST on December 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Litton Das

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Umran Malik

IND vs BAN Predicted Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul (c) (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

