India vs Bangladesh Live, Women's Asia Cup 2022: Fargana, Murshida Get BAN-W Chase Underway

Wanted to bowl first because we have a good chasing record against them. Seeing our bowlers strength we think restricting them to under 120 would be a chaseable.
Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun are the two Bangladesh openers. India start with spin in Deepti Sharma. Just two runs in it. Score 2/0 in 1 Over, chasing 160.
So six runs from the final over as India finish with 159/5 from their 20 Overs. An innings of two halves this one. India dominated the first half with 91/0 as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma waded through Bangladesh bowlers. However, then the spinners took over as they picked up five wickets in the next 10 overs while conceded 60 runs. This is still a good total and Bangladesh will have to bat really well if they hope to chase down 160.
WICKET! Deepti Sharma gets a big outside edge to be caught at short third. She scored 10. India 154/5 in 19.3 Overs.
So after the slowdown, Indian inning has picked up the pace again courtesy Jeimimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma. 15 runs from the 19th over, bowled by Rumana Ahmed. India 153/4 in 19 Overs.
Top shot from Deepti Sharma. Goes down the track and just about clears the fielder at long-on for a six to bring up India’s 150 in 18.5 Overs.
DROPPED! Rumana Ahmed drops a low catch of Jemimah Rodrigues off her own bowling and misses out on a hat-trick. She had taken two wickets of her last two deliveries of the previous over.
Two superb shots from the bat of Jemimah Rodrigues fetch India two fours in the over of Fahima Khatun. She launched the first delivery over the bowlers head and then charged forward later to hit one over the covers for four more. 13 runs from it. India 138/4 in 18 Overs.
WICKET! A golden duck for Kiran Navgire. Rumana Ahmed is on a hat-trick now. Navgire went for a sweep and was beaten by the pace to be bowled. India 125/4 in 16.6 Overs.
WICKET! Richa Ghosh runs out of luck quickly. She top-edged one from Rumana Ahmed with the ball falling in between three fielders. But then ended up holing out later in the over to long-on after going for an aerial shot. She scored 4. India 125/3 in 16.5 Overs.
The first 10 Overs belonged to India batters. The next 6 have belonged to Bangladesh. India scored 91/0 in 10 Overs but in the last six, have managed 29 and lost two wickets as well. India 120/2 in 16 Overs.
So after her exploits against Pakistan on Friday, Richa Ghosh has walked in at no four today. 7 runs and a wicket in the over of Rumana Ahmed. India 115/2 in 15 Overs.
WICKET! Rumana Ahmed gets the big fish. Shafali Verma wanted to play a reverse sweep but misses the ball completely to be bowled on 55. A lazy attempt - perhaps Shafali was tired. A fine innings comes to an end. India 114/2 in 14.5 Overs.
With a single, Shafali Verma brings up her half-century off just 40 deliveries. India 108/1 in 13.5 Overs.
Jemimah Rodrigues goes down on a knee and sweeps a full delivery from Nahida Akter away for her first four of the innings. 9 runs from the over. India 105/1 in 13 Overs. Shafali Verma 48 off 26, Rodrigues 6 off 4.
With a quick single, 100 comes up for India in 12.4 Overs. That was a close call though after Jemimah Rodrigues set off for a quick one forcing Shafali Verma to extend her arm that allowed her to make the ground just in time.
WICKET! Oh dear. That’s a big mix-up and costs Smriti Mandhana her wicket. Bangladesh have broken the partnership. After Shafali played one through covers, she took off for a single but was quite late in asking Mandhana to back off who was halfway down the track and had to see Fahima Khatun take the bails off comfortably. She scored 47. India 96/1 in 11.6 Overs.
So another tight over from Sanjida Akter comes to end and so does her spell. 3 runs from it. She finishes with 0/20. India 94/0 in 11 Overs.
Ritu Moni bowls one full and Shafali Verma goes for a slog sweep to send the ball past the long-on fielder for a four. And then follows that with a six over backward square leg region. 14 runs from the over. India 91/0 in 10 Overs.
Sanjida Akter is one of the two Bangladesh bowlers today who haven’t been expensive so far. She has bowled her third over and conceded just 4 runs in it. India 77/0 in 9 Overs.
Do not bowl short to Smriti Mandhana. Ritu Moni, the fifth different bowler introduced by Bangladesh in 8 overs, learns it. She bowled onto the pads as well and Mandhana pulled it away to square leg region for another four. 8 runs from the over taker India to 73/0 in 8 Overs. Mandhana 41 off 28, Shafali Verma 30 off 20.
Sanjida Akter back into the attack after end of Powerplay over. Just six runs in it. Bangladesh would want to calm things down and perhaps strike a couple of blows to balance the ledger. India are dominating this so far. Score 65/0 in 7 Overs.
This is an expensive over from Nahida Akter. Smriti Mandhana began it with a hat-trick of fours - first to long-on, second over covers, third a pull to square leg. And then Shafali Verma charged forward, and put away a juicy full toss over covers for a four of her own. 17 runs from it. India 59/0 in 6 Overs.
Wow! This is some punishment. Smriti Mandhana has struck two successive fours in the over of Nahida Akter to bring up India’s half-century in 5.2 Overs. A flying start indeed.
Just three singles in the second over of Salma Khatun. India 42/0 in 5 Overs. Shafali Verma 22 off 13, Smriti Mandhana 18 off 17.
Shafali Verma has clubbed two fours and a six in the second over of Fariha Trisna. The six was flicked to deep square leg region using her supple wrists and then then she belted two back-to-back fours - muscled to midwicket, next pulled to midwicket as well. 17 runs from the over. India 39/0 in 4 Overs.
Smriti Mandhana is batting with an intent today. Offspinner Salma Khatun into the attack. Mandhana charges forward to her second delivery launches it over extra cover for a four. 7 runs from the over take India to 22/0 in 3 Overs.
Smriti Mandhana charges forward and swings one away over extra covers for a glorious shot for four. 8 runs from the first over of Fariha Trisna. India 15/0 in 2 Overs.
The over of Sanjida Akter began with a short delivery which Shafali Verma cut away for a couple. Then the final delivery was short which Smriti Mandhana cut through backward point for a couple. 7 runs from it. India 7/0 in 1 Over.
Oh well, that’s a freak start for Shafali Verma. After a nice cut through point, Shafali went for a comfortable couple but while she was making her ground at the striker’s end, the ball crashed onto her left elbow leaving her in some pain. And Shafali sent back the physio indicating she is fine.
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are the two India openers. Bangladesh open with a spinner - Sanjida Akter. Here we go.
India stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and decided to bat first against defending champions Bangladesh on Saturday. India suffered their first defeat of the Asia Cup 2022 on Friday and will be looking to bounce back today. They have made three changes to their eleven including giving rest to captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire and Sneh Rana have been included in their eleven. Bangladesh have swapped Shamima Sultana for Lata Mondal
India succumbed to their first T20I loss against Pakistan in six years after a batting order re-shuffle backfired spectacularly in the ongoing Asia Cup on Friday. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur batted way low down the order than her usual spot and India were bowled out for 124 in chase of a modest 138 in Sylhet. Thus ended India’s run of three straight wins in a row in the tournament but a superior net run-rate means they continue to be at the top of the table despite having same points as Pakistan.
Today, they square off against host Bangladesh who have won two of their three matches so far with their one defeat coming against Pakistan.
India head coach Ramesh Powar defended the experiment saying the team wanted the players to bat under pressure situation.
“It’s not a setback… We were not thinking on those lines. We were facing an issue, which needed to be addressed,” Powar said at the post-match media interaction.
“It was a thing that was planned earlier that after three games we wanted to try some young ones who can take up that role. We wanted to expose (Dayalan) Hemalatha, Pooja (Vastrakar), Richa (Ghosh) and Radha (Yadav) who are young. The purpose was to send them up and make them feel the pressure. They need to go through these pressure situations because Smriti (Mandhana), Jemimah (Rodrigues) and Harmanpreet have been doing it for a long time. We wanted to fill this gap before the World Cup. We wanted to do it in the Asia Cup as we do not have many games ahead of the World Cup — just five games against Australia,” the former India off-spinner added.
