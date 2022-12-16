Live Score IND vs BAN 2022 1st Test, Day 3 Latest Updates: India's Lead Goes Past 400, Shubman Gill Nearing Century

Edited By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 14:25 IST
Chattogram
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India continue to tighten their grip on this Test having reached 140/1 at the tea break and extended their lead to 394 runs thanks to Shubman Gill hitting an unbeaten fifty. Earlier, India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings on the third day. Read More
Mehidy Hasan Miraz replaces Litton Das. Spinners in operation. Shubman Gill is six runs away from a century while Cheteshwar Pujara needs 9 runs to get to his fifty. India 162/1 in 46 Overs, lead by 416 runs.
Cheteshwar Pujara comes down the track but ends up missing it to be hit on the pad. A hopeful appeal follows but the umpire isn’t interested. Ball tracker says it would have clipped the leg stump - so umpire’s call. Looks like India are eyeing quick runs here. Score 158/1 in 44 Overs, lead by 412 runs
Litton Das is getting some punishment from Shubman Gill who charges forward and lofts one from the spinner over long-on for a six - his second of the innings. That shot takes India past the 150-run mark. Meanwhile, India’s lead has also zoomed past the 400-run mark. Score 155/1, lead by 409 runs.
A tall task awaits Bangladesh now. India have quickly moved ahead in this contest now, firmly in the driving seat. Still seven sessions to go. The tourists have a lead of 394 and will be taking it well beyond Bangladesh’s reach. Litton Das will get the proceedings underway in this final session.
So it will be tea break on the third day now. India scored 104 runs for the loss of a wicket in the second session of the day to stretch their lead to 394 runs. KL Rahul got the start but fell after getting a top-edge on 23. Shubman Gill (80*) though batted beautifully to bring up his half-century and in the company of Cheteshwar Pujara has added 70 runs for the second wicket. Pujara is on 33 off 55. India 140/1 in 39 Overs, lead by 394 runs.
Taijul Islam asking the right questions. An appeal for lbw against Shubman Gill off the first delivery and then for a stumping which was referred to the third umpire. Gill went for the sweep but was beaten. Replays show no edge and some part of Gill’s boot was inside the crease. 3 runs from the over. IND 135/1 in 37 Overs, lead by 389 runs.
A fifty-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket. It has come in quick time - off just 62 deliveries. India 122/1 in 33 Overs, lead by 376 runs on Day 3.
A review from Bangladesh after Shubman Gill was adjudged not out following an appeal for LBW. Yasir Ali looked quite confident and Bangladesh reviewed. Unfortunately, the third umpire has informed that the ball-tracking camera is malfunctioning and hence cannot access it to review. Yasir looks unhappy and so do the rest of the Bangladesh fielder. That would have been close.
Short and pulled away for four. Cheteshwar Pujara gets his second boundary in as many overs - this time against Khaled Ahmed who continues with his short ball ploy. That boundary though brought up India’s 100 in 28.6 Overs. Score 103/1, lead by 357 runs
Khaled Ahmed continues to bowl short. Shubman Gill has had enough of it as he brings out the pull shot to send the ball flying over backward square leg region for a six. 8 runs from the over. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara is copping some blows to his body - memories of Brisbane anyone? India 91/1 in 27 Overs, lead by 345 runs.
FIFTY! With a single, Shubman Gill brings up his half-century - his fifth in Test cricket. This has been a solid start from the youngster. He’s yet to score a hundred in the format but has gotten close before. A perfect stage to get himself a century today. India 77/1 in 25.1 Overs, lead by 331 runs.
Shubman Gill charged down the track and the ball spun to hit him on the pad. The Bangladesh players let out a loud appeal, umpire turned it down. Shakib Al Hasan reviewed and ball tracker predicts it would have missed the leg stump. Bangladesh have lost a review now.
WICKET! Khaled Ahmed is pumped up. The short ball tactic has worked. KL Rahul pulled one away firmly, in the air, and finds the fielder in the deep to hole out on 23. The India stand-in captain has thrown away another decent start. A top-edge and Taijul Islam leapt at fine leg while completing the catch. India 70/1 in 22.4 Overs, lead by 324 runs.
Shubman Gill continues to bat well. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was introduced and was taken off after two overs but he’s back into action. Gill peeled off a four off the spinner to move to 43. Ebadot Hossain is on the field but hasn’t bowled yet. India 69/0 in 22 Overs, lead by 323 runs.
Khaled Ahmed strays down the leg-side and Shubman Gill guides it to fine leg for his third boundary and then deftly steers the next between slip and the gully region for four more.
10 runs from the over take India to 58/0 The umpire spots another no ball - second in the over and so Khaled will have to bowl another one. 12 runs from the over. India 60/0 in 19 Overs, lead by 314 runs.
Khaled Ahmed offers Shubman Gill some width and the India opener latches onto it by punching it for a four through the point region. And in the following over, Gill added another four to his total by sweeping one from Taijul Islam to backward square leg region - a shot that took India’s lead past the 300-run mark. India 48/0, lead by 302 runs.
Eight sessions of play still remaining in the first Test and India have extended their lead to 290 runs now with all 10 wickets in the bank. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will want to make this count. Taijul Islam will get the proceedings underway.
LUNCH! So the first session of play on the third morning has come to an end with India openers making a solid start taking the score to 36/0 in 15 Overs and extending the lead by 290 runs. KL Rahul peeled off a couple of boundaries off Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the final over before the lunch break to move to 20 off 43 while Shubman Gill is batting on 15 off 47.
So no urgency from either Shubman Gill or KL Rahul. A solid effort so far. Right way to go about things considering the amount of time they have at their hands in this contest. Gill has made 15 off 41 while Rahul is batting on 12 off 37. India 28/0, lead by 282 runs.
This is just the first session of Day 3 and already India are into their second innings. A superb chance for both KL Rahul and Shubman Gill to bat naturally, freely and add some runs to boos their confidence. Especially for Rahul who hasn’t been in great form for some time now. Plenty of time to go in this Test. No pressure to score quickly, plenty of runs in the bank as well. India 20/0 in 9 Overs, lead by 274 runs.
Ebadot Hossain did bat but he hasn’t bowled yet. He’s still off the field possibly getting some treatment for his back issue. Khaled Ahmed is the lone specialist pacer Bangladesh currently can put upfront with the new ball and he’s being supported by spinner Taijul Islam. Remember: Shakib Al Hasan bowled just 12 overs in the first innings. India 16/0 in 7 Overs, lead by 270 runs.
A loud appeal for LBW by Taijul Islam and Co. Umpire agrees and adjudges Shubman Gill is out. Gill isn’t sure and reviews. His suspicion is right - the ball did pitch in line but was going to miss the leg stump. Decision has been overturned. Just a single from the over takes India to 11/0 in 4 Overs, lead by 265 runs.
Khaled Ahmed starts with five dot balls in a row before KL Rahul unfurls a cover drive to send the ball rolling away to boundary to open his and India’s account. Spinner introduced straightaway in Taijul Islam who also conceded runs off his final delivery with Shubman Gill adding a couple against his name to get off the mark. India 6/0 in 2 Overs, lead by 260 runs.
So KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are out in the middle for the second time. They will be itching to get a good score after both perished after getting starts in the first innings on the opening day. Right-arm pacer Khaled Ahmed to open the attack. IND 0/0, lead by 254 runs. Here we go.
So Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul with Mohammed Siraj taking three wickets while Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel took a wicket each as India bowled out Bangladesh for 150. The hosts resumed their innings at 133/8 and could add just 17 more before losing their last two wickets. Interestingly, India have not enforced the follow-on and will instead set Bangladesh a target having the comfort of a 254-run first innings lead.
WICKET! Mehidy Hasan Miraz charges down the track and gets beaten as Axar Patel shortens the length. Rishabh Pant takes his sweet time before taking the bails off. He scored 25 off 82. Bangladesh have been bowled out for 150 in reply to India’s 404-all out. India have taken a 254-run lead now. Will the tourists enforce the follow-on? KL Rahul is rushing back. Well, it appears, he’s not interested in doing that. India will bat again.
Spin from both the ends - both left-arm spinners. Mehidy Hasan Miraz brings up the 150 for Bangladesh with a single off the final delivery of the Kuldeep Yadav over. Score 150/9 in 55 Overs.
Team India is in the driver’s seat in the 1st Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram and the credit goes largely to the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav. The duo shared 7 wickets among each other, helping India reduce the hosts to 133/8 at stumps on day two.
Kuldeep found a proper turn and bounce with the ball to spin a web around Bangladesh batters and pick 4/33 after Siraj burst through with his 3/14 as India still lead by 271 runs. Kuldeep had earlier frustrated the hosts with a 92-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin for the eighth wicket to take India to 404 in the first innings, and.
Siraj rocked Bangladesh by dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto on the first ball of the innings, as keeper Rishabh Pant took a diving catch to his left. Umesh Yadav uprooted Yasir Ali’s leg stump when the batter’s feet didn’t move and inside-edged to his stumps.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain hit two boundaries each in a 31-run partnership for the ninth wicket to be unbeaten on 16 and 13 respectively at stumps. But the efforts of Kuldeep and Siraj meant a cloud of follow-on is still firmly on their head.
Earlier, India’s last four wickets added 126 runs despite Iyer falling early on day two. Ebadot peppered a barrage of short balls against Iyer, and the tactic almost worked if Das hadn’t made a meal of the catch. The pacer was rewarded for his perseverance when he beat Iyer on the outer edge and took out the off-stump.
Ashwin and Kuldeep were solid in running between the wickets while taking a boundary off pacer Khaled Ahmed through the leg side. Taijul was getting to talk the ball, and even trapped Ashwin lbw with an arm ball. Bangladesh went for a review, but to their dismay umpire’s call meant the on-field decision of not-out stayed.
India had more help when a throw from the fielder hit one of the two helmets placed behind the stumps, giving the visitors five penalty runs. Ashwin, who earlier launched Mehidy for a six-over long-on, drove Taijul sweetly through extra cover.
