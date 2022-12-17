IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st Test, Day 4: India Look To Wrap Up First Test A Day in Advance

India dismissed Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-best 5 for 40.

Skipper KL Rahul, however, didn’t enforce the follow-on. India then declared their second innings for 258 for 2 after Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara hit centuries as India moved into a favourable position to win the first test.

Gill hit his maiden century and scored 110 from 152 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, while Pujara was not out on 102 to steer India to 258-2 before declaring the second innings.

India racked up 404 in its first innings and then bowled Bangladesh out for 150, taking a 254-run lead.

Gill and captain KL Rahul gave the side a solid start in order to set a target out of Bangladesh’s reach, adding 70 runs.

Pacer Khaled Ahmed had Rahul caught by Taijul Islam at fine leg with a short-pitched delivery on 23 to make the breakthrough.

But Gill and Pujara hardly faced any challenge from the Bangladesh attack, which was without the service of fast bowler Ebadot Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan due to back pain.

Gill brought up his maiden century off 147 balls, hitting offspinner Mehidy Hasan for a boundary through mid-on.

But he was dismissed by the same bowler shortly after that, trying to pace the innings.

Pujara, who completed his half-century off 87 balls, took the anchor role and brought up the next fifty off just 43 balls as he raised his hundred off 130 balls with a boundary through mid-on from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam delivery.

It was the fastest of 19 test centuries.

