IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st Test, Day 4: India Look To Wrap Up First Test A Day in Advance

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 09:23 IST
Chattogram
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score: Set a stiff 513-run target to win, Bangladesh reached 42 for no loss at stumps on the third day of the opening Test against India in Chattogram on Friday. At the end of the day’s play, Najmul Hossain Shanto (25) and Zakir Hasan (17) were at the crease for the home team. Read More
Mohammed Siraj started his second over of the morning by beating the outside edge of Najmul Hossain Shanto before overpitching the next which the Bangladesh opener drove to mid-on for four. Siraj then drifted onto the pads and Shanto flicked it away for another four which also brought up Bangladesh’s 50. Score 53/0 in 15.3 Overs.
The plan is quite clear from India. The pitch isn’t doing as much as it was for the first two days so India have decided to cut down on the runs and keep it as tight as possible. Build pressure. Kuldeep Yadav opened the attack today followed by Mohammed Siraj and then Ravichandran Ashwin. A single came in each of those overs. Bangladesh 45/0 in 15 Overs, chasing 513.
Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan are out in the middle. 471 runs more to score in about 180 overs. All 10 wickets intact. Pitch has gotten for batting now. Can Bangladesh chase down the target?
At stumps, Bangladesh were 42 for no loss on a track where a lot of balls are indeed keeping low but the pitch hasn’t shown considerable wear and tear. The hosts still require 471 runs to win the match.
However to bat for 180 overs over two days will be an improbable task for the Bangladesh batting line-up against the Indian bowling line-up.
With nearly three days at their disposal and a lead of 254, India captain KL Rahul decided against enforcing the follow-on as Gill (110) and Pujara (102 not out) took full advantage of a toothless Bangaldesh attack that also missed its lead pacer Ebadot Hossain due to a back-injury.
For the second day in succession, Bangladesh were completely outplayed as Kuldeep Yadav’s career-best 5 for 40 helped India dismiss the hosts for a paltry 150 in just 55.5 overs.
Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century while Cheteshwar Pujara finally ended a four-year wait for his 19th hundred as India set Bangladesh a stiff victory target of 513 runs on the third day of the series-opener here Friday.
…To Chattogram for the fourth and perhaps the final day of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh need a mammoth target for victory, on the other hand India are in driver’s seat.
Skipper KL Rahul, however, didn’t enforce the follow-on. India then declared their second innings for 258 for 2 after Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara hit centuries as India moved into a favourable position to win the first test.
Gill hit his maiden century and scored 110 from 152 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, while Pujara was not out on 102 to steer India to 258-2 before declaring the second innings.
India racked up 404 in its first innings and then bowled Bangladesh out for 150, taking a 254-run lead.
Gill and captain KL Rahul gave the side a solid start in order to set a target out of Bangladesh’s reach, adding 70 runs.
Pacer Khaled Ahmed had Rahul caught by Taijul Islam at fine leg with a short-pitched delivery on 23 to make the breakthrough.
But Gill and Pujara hardly faced any challenge from the Bangladesh attack, which was without the service of fast bowler Ebadot Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan due to back pain.
Gill brought up his maiden century off 147 balls, hitting offspinner Mehidy Hasan for a boundary through mid-on.
But he was dismissed by the same bowler shortly after that, trying to pace the innings.
Pujara, who completed his half-century off 87 balls, took the anchor role and brought up the next fifty off just 43 balls as he raised his hundred off 130 balls with a boundary through mid-on from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam delivery.
It was the fastest of 19 test centuries.
