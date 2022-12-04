IND vs BAN 2022 Live Score 1st ODI: Star-studded India Take on Bangladesh With an Eye on World Cup

Bangladesh though will be without two of their key players in Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed – both ruled out due to injuries.

When will the 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 1st ODI match of the series between India vs Bangladesh will take place on December 4, Sunday.

Where will the match India vs Bangladesh be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match can be viewed live on SonyLIV.

IND vs BAN Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

IND vs BAN 1st ODI Possible XIs

Indian: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain

