India suffered their first defeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 after they were outclassed by South Africa on Sunday (October 30). Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a fine knock of 68 to guide India to a fighting total of 133 against the Proteas. However, the Temba Bavuma-led side successfully chased the target with two balls to spare.

Rohit Sharma’s men will now be aiming to get back to winning when they will be in action against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

Both India and Bangladesh have four points from three matches and a win tomorrow will strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, clinched a thrilling three-run win over Zimbabwe, in their last Super 12 fixture. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed claimed three wickets in the game to earn his side’s second victory of the tournament.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will take place on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match India vs Bangladesh be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match India vs Bangladesh begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Bangladesh Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

