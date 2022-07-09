India vs England 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Achieving a Huge Feat

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the cusp of achieving a huge feat as India take on England in the second T20I on Saturday at Edgbaston.

Team India clinched a convincing 50-run victory against England in the first T20I on Thursday. A win in the second game will be enough for the visitors to seal the T20I series. And ahead of the face-off, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli eye a historic feat in T20I cricket.

ALSO READ | India vs England: Who’ll Face the Axe to Fit in Virat Kohli - Pick Your Strongest Playing XI for 2nd T20I

Advertisement

Rohit and Virat need two more boundaries to complete 300 fours in the shortest format of the game. Ireland’s Paul Stirling is currently the only batter to have more than 300 boundaries in his kitty. Stirling has so far scored 325 boundaries along with 99 sixes after playing 104 T20Is.

Rohit, after playing 126 T20I matches, has 298 boundaries to his credit. In terms of sixes, he is again at the second spot on the list. Kiwi batter Martin Guptill tops the chart with a tally of 165. Rohit has so far smashed 155 sixes in T20Is.

Kohli, on the other hand, also has hit 298 boundaries along with 92 sixes in T20 internationals. Till now, the former Indian skipper has played 97 T20I matches and amassed 3296 runs at an average of 51.50. His strike rate in T20Is has also been an impressive 137.67.

Advertisement

Kohli who did not play in the first T20I against England is expected to make a comeback to the playing eleven for the second match of the series. He last played a T20I against West Indies back in February. The 33-year-old batter had notched a terrific half-century in that match. Kohli scored a blistering 41-ball 52 as Team India clinched a nail-biting eight-run victory.

Meanwhile, Rohit kicked off the ongoing T20I series against England on a positive note as the visitors won the first match comfortably. Rohit scored 24 off 14 in Southampton, becoming the fastest to get 1000 T20Is as an Indian captain in the format. It took him 29 innings to reach the milestone.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here