'Brian Lara of Wicketkeepers': Former Pakistan Captain Lauds Rishabh Pant's Edgbaston Herocis

Rishabh Pant’s love affair with the England bowlers was on display during the first day of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. He rescued the Indian innings, which suffered a major top-order collapse, with an 89-ball hundred. He scored 146 off just 111 deliveries, including 20 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Pant arrived at the crease after India were reduced to 98 for 5. The visitors needed someone to spend time in the middle and anchor the innings. While the wicketkeeper-batter kept hammering from one end, his partner Ravindra Jadeja backed him in the best possible way; not taking any risk and playing big shots whenever comfortable. A mammoth 222-run stand for the sixth wicket lifted India after a horrific start.

Pant’s heroics was massively lauded by the cricket fraternity. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif heaped praise on the Indian youngster, calling him the ‘Brian Lara of wicketkeepers’.

“He’s the Brian Lara of wicketkeepers. This match is taking place in Birmingham, the same place where Brian Lara scored 501 for Warwickshire. Pant has shown glimpses of that today. Pant has limited foot movement, but he can pick the ball really well," Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

Latif further highlighted how Pant took his chances and attacked the English bowlers. At the same time, the former also praised Ravindra Jadeja for having Pant’s back covered throughout the partnership.

“He let the ball come to him. 2-3 shots that he played towards midwicket against fast bowlers were outstanding. He played calculative cricket. England tried to put pressure with four slips and a gully, which meant there weren’t enough fielders outside. So, he took his chances," said Latif.

“I would also credit Jadeja there. Normally, in such times, you can lose your partner at the other end. But he complimented him brilliantly," he added.

With the rain washing out a majority of Day Two’s play between England and India in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, captain Jasprit Bumrah shone with his all-round efforts to seal the day in India’s favour. At stumps, after making 416 in the first innings, India reduced England to 84/5 in 27 overs, the hosts trailing by 332 runs.

