Ravi Shastri Reacts to Jasprit Bumrah's World Record, Calls it Bizarre - Here's Why

Jasprit Bumrah smashed Stuart Broad for 29 runs to make a world record for the most runs scored off a single over in Test cricket on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The Indian speedster beat Brian Lara’s world record, which was his for 18 years, by just one run. Lara had hit South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs in a Test match in 2003-04, which included four fours and two sixes off six legal deliveries.

Former Australia player George Bailey had also scored 28 in an over but he was behind Lara in terms of boundary count.

Broad, who had also been hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh in the inaugural World T20 in 2007, gave away 35 in the 84th over of the Indian first innings in the fifth rescheduled Test here. There were six extra runs — five wides and a no-ball.

Ravi Shastri after Bumrah’s record - “Now don’t tell me I was again on the mic, when 35 runs was scored. I thought I’d seen it all, but not really, you know 36 from your Yuvraj (Singh, 36 I hit myself. And today what I saw was bizarre. It’s something we would have never imagined the world record from Jusprit Bumrah, batting at number 10 as captain of India for the first time… going past Lara George Bailey Keisha Maharaj. 29 from the over the bowler the same, who Yuvraj hit for six sixes, Stuart Broad, going for that many. And the entire over went for 35, which is again a world record, the previous highest was 28. So you know, you feel you’ve seen everything but you must realise you’re still a student in the game. Something would surprise you on another day, but what I saw today was something absolutely bizarre, you know, Jasprit Bumrah breaking the world record of getting 29 off his bat in at 35 run over."

Jasprit Bumrah was not out on 31 off 16 balls with four boundaries and two sixes as India reached 416 in 84.5 overs in the first innings before the Indian captain returned with the ball to take the wicket of Alex Lees and leave England at 16/1 in three overs at lunch.

