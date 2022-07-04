Rishabh Pant continued his sublime form in the second innings of the ongoing 5th Test against England in Edgbaston. On Monday, the 24-year-old notched up his 10th half-century in the longest format of the game, making his way into the record books of Indian cricket. He became only the second wicketkeeper-batter in the history of Test cricket to score a hundred in the first innings and follow it up with a half-century in the second.

Pant, who scored an 89-ball century in the first innings against England, scored a fifty against Ben Stokes’ England as India’s lead went past the 300-run mark. Former wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer was the first one to do this marvel in Test cricket. He registered 121 and 66 against England in Mumbai, back in 1973.

Rishabh Pant scored 57 off 86 deliveries before losing his wicket to Jack Leach. His inning was laced with 8 boundaries. This knock made him the third Indian wicketkeeper-batter with the most runs in a Test match.

With 146 in the first innings and 57 on Monday, Pant scored a total of 203 runs in the ongoing Edgbaston Test.

Budhi Kunderan, who scored 230 (192 and 38) runs against England in Chennai in 1964, tops the chart while former captain MS Dhoni stands second with 224 runs; the innings he played against Australia in Chennai, back in 2013.

Earlier, India resumed innings on 125/3 as Pant (30*) and Pujara (50*) walked to bat on Monday. The duo added 28 more runs to the overnight score before the latter fell prey to Stuart Broad. The ace Indian batter tried to play the cut shot through point but found the safe hands of Alex Lees.

Meanwhile, Pant kept the scoreboard ticking and brought his 10th Test fifty. He was batting on 56 when he looked to reverse sweep Jack Leach but ended up getting caught by Joe Root at slips. Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur contributed 19 and 4 runs respectively before walking back to the dressing room.

