Virat Kohli Gets Taunted by England's Barmy Army After Falling Prey to Ben Stokes in 2nd Innings - WATCH

Playing cricket in England for a visiting team is never easy, especially when the Barmy Army is in the stands. The group of English cricket fans tries to get into the nerves of the opposition with their chants, making it a different challenge altogether for a cricketer to deal with. Similar scenes were on display when former India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed by Ben Stokes on the third day of the ongoing Edgbaston Test.

Kohli was batting on 20 when England captain Ben Stokes bowled a peach of a delivery that took an outside edge of the former’s blade. Wicketkeeper Sam Billings went for the catch, but the ball slipped out of his gloves. It would’ve been a dropped chance but Joe Root at first slip was quick enough to bring out his hand to grab the ball.

As Kohli walked back to the dressing room after yet another failed knock, the Barmy Army was spotted chanting ‘Cheerio’ from the stands. A video of the incident was shared on their Twitter handle. They captioned it as “Cheerio @imVkohli #ENGvIND."

After the dismissal of Kohli, Rishabh Pant walked out and teamed up with Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. The duo frustrated the English bowlers with an unbeaten fifty-run stand for the fifth wicket. In due course, Pujara brought up his half-century while India extended their 2nd innings lead to 257 runs.

Pujara’s work on holding one end up bore fruit when he brought up his fifty in his comeback Test with a single flicked through deep mid-wicket before Pant was deceived by the low bounce on an attempted cut, which wicketkeeper Sam Billings couldn’t grab, making it a day which clearly belonged to the visitors. At stumps, India were 125/3 in 45 overs.

Earlier on Sunday, Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah scalped three in a second-session comeback to bowl out England for 284 in 61.3 overs, with Jonny Bairstow making a belligerent 106. India will be aware that England have had chased 277, 299, and 296 in their last three games and would need to bat for as long as possible to inch closer to gaining the Pataudi Trophy.

