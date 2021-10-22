India vs England: Cancelled Fifth Test Rescheduled For July 2022 at Edgbaston

The fifth Test between England and India which was postponed indefinitely after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp will now be played in July 2022 at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The ECB also announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston from Manchester and will be part of India’s white-ball tour and the match will be held from July 1.

In a statement the ECB said, “The fifth match of the LV= Insurance Test Series between England Men and India Men has been rescheduled and will now take place in July 2022."

Advertisement

“With India leading the series 2-1, the concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India," it added.

ECB also announced that the “ticket holders do not have to take any action as all tickets will remain valid for the equivalent rearranged matchday at their host venue."

>ALSO READ | Virat Kohli E-Mailed The BCCI at Midnight Before Manchester Test: David Gower

“Host venues will communicate the new fixture details to ticket purchasers and the options available to them, including the timeframe for requesting a refund if they are not able to attend the new match day," the ECB added.

Last month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, in an interview to PTI, had made it clear that the rescheduled match would be an extension of the series and not a standalone game.

>ALSO READ | I Don’t Know What’s Happening with the Last Test…In My Mind We Have Won England Series 2-1: Rohit Sharma

“We want the series to be completed as this will be our first series win (in England) since 2007," Ganguly had said.

Advertisement

India were leading 2-1 when the match was called off after the visiting players refused to step on to the field following positive COVID-19 cases among its support staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here