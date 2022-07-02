IND vs ENG Live Score 5th Test, Day 2 Latest Updates: Rain Forces Early Lunch After England Lose Alex Lees

Stuart Broad had a horrible time as he bowled the most expensive over in Test cricket – 35 runs as India managed to post 416 runs. While James Anderson claimed another five-wicket haul.

Hello and welcome folks! It’s Day 2 of the fifth Test match between England and India at Edgbaston. Day 1 proved to be fascinating, to say the least. It was topsy-turvy from start to finish with the hosts dominating with the ball early on and then we had some rain after which Rishabh Pant started with the fireworks and turned the game on its head. If Day 1 is anything to go by, Day 2 won’t be short of entertainment.

India’s batting woes continued as the top order failed to live up to the expectations and they will be thankful to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to not only get them out of trouble but to get the visitors in a position from where they can dictate terms. Pant fell just short of what would have been a magnificent 150 but Jadeja is still out there and if he can manage to have his way with the tail, the visitors will only extend their advantage. 338 runs in a day that was affected by rain is impressive, to say the least, but with how good the opposition’s batting has been in recent times, India will be hoping to get as close to the 400-run mark as possible. With a few passing showers predicted throughout the day, we might witness a bit of a stop-start but it all promises to be action-packed.

England came into this Test match on the back of a thumping clean sweep of the reigning ICC WTC champions and they started like they meant business with one of the all-time greats, James Anderson leading the way. However, halfway into the day and with half the opposition batting order back in the shed, the hosts failed to capitalize and seemed to have no answer to Rishabh Pant’s antics with the bat. The bowling just went downhill with skipper Ben Stokes bowling no ball after no ball and the spin of Jack Leach being hammered all over the place. They did manage to expose the tail late in the day and will now hope to wrap things up in the first hour of play on Day 2.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here