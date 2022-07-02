IND vs ENG Live Score 5th Test, Day 2 Latest Updates: Rain Forces Early Lunch After England Lose Alex Lees

IND vs ENG live cricket score 5th Test, Day 2: The runs came quite quickly this morning as England failed to restrict India under 400. Jasprit Bumrah took the charge with the bat and remained unbeaten on 31 off 16 balls. Ravindra Jadeja completed his third Test century and Mohammed Shami also connected a couple of boundaries to dent English bowlers’ confidence. Read More
And the rain stops the play as the covers are in the middle to protect the pitch.
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t waste much time picking his first wicket as Test captain. The premier pacer castled Alex Lees to add more concerns to the England opening combination. It was a length ball from Bumrah which breached Lees defence. ENG 16/1 in 3 overs
First boundary of the innings for England but it didn’t come in the most comfortable fashion. It was a good delivery from Mohammed Shami and Alex Lees got and think under edge on it as the ball missed the stumps and ran away for a boundary. ENG 7/0 in 2 overs
Jasprit Bumrah looked all charged up in the first over as hit the pads on the second ball itself to dent Alex Lees confidence. The England openers are under a lot of scrutinies for their below-par performances in recent times and the Indian bowlers will look to exploit that. ENG 2/0 in 1 overs
Alex Lees and Zak Crawley are out in the middle to open the innings for England. Captain Jasprit Bumrah to start the proceedings with the ball for India.
OUT! James Anderson gets his fifth as India bowled out for 416. Short ball from Anderson and Mohammed Siraj tried to play over fine-leg but miscued it and Stuart Broad took the catch. Another five-wicket haul for Jimmy Anderson but the innings belonged to Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. India 416 All Out in First Innings
Stuart Broad just bowled the most expensive over in Test cricket - 35 runs.
Stuart Broad tried to attack Jasprit Bumrah with short balls but the Indian skipper was more than ready for it. Bumrah pulled one for a boundary over fine-leg and then connected one in the same area for a six. He didn’t stop there and smashed a couple of boundaries one edged over fine leg, and one pulled over mid-wicket and followed it up with a six over long leg. Absolutely sensation from Bumrah as India crossed 400. IND 412/9 in 84 overs
OUT! James Anderson with an absolute ‘jaffa’ gets the better of Ravindra Jadeja. A sensational knock comes to an end and only a ball like this could have ended his stay in the middle. It was a tad full and got some swing from the air and Jadeja went across to play it but missed completely. Fourth wicket for Anderson. IND 375/9 in 82.2 overs
It’s time for Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson. We witnessed an intense rivalry between the two last year on English soil and it resumed here today at Edgbaston. It is going to be tough for Bumrah to face the English pacers in such overcast conditions. IND 374/8 in 81 overs
The short ball finally does the trick for England as Mohammed Shami tried to ramp it over the third man but got caught by Jack Leach. A crucial wicket for England as they are looking to restrict India under 400 here. IND 371/8 in 79.4 overs
CENTURY! What a knock from Ravindra Jadeja! He brings up his third Test hundred with back-to-back boundaries. He took 183 balls to reach the magical figure. It is one of the best performances from Jadeja with the bat as he remained in control of his innings right from the start. Sensational performance and now onus is on him to take them past 400. IND 371/7 in 79 overs
Mohammed Shami is in mood now to hit every loose delivery for a boundary. Shami has already hit three boundaries so far today and is now taking the responsibility of facing more deliveries. The problems are only increasing for England here. IND 362/7 in 78 overs
A couple of boundaries from Mohammed Shami as India crossed the 350-run mark. Shami is looking well settled now as he pulled one for a four and then drove it through covers for another. The pressure is on England to restrict India under 400 here. IND 351/8 in 77 overs
Matty Potts got some swing from the surface and he asked some tough questions with the ball. The young pacer was impressive in the first two sessions on Day 1 but Rishabh Pant’s counter-attacking knock put him on the backfoot in third session. IND 340/7 in 75 overs
A tidy start from Ben Stokes as the Indian batters played him cautiously in the first over of the day. It is going to be a tough first hour for India as clouds are all over Edgbaston and the pacers will look to take advantage of it. IND 339/7 in 74 overs
Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami are out in the middle to resume India’s innings. Ben Stokes will start proceedings with the ball on Day 2.
So cover are off and we play likely to start on the scheduled time. Great news! The rain has stopped and the covers are off, with the start of Day 2 going on as scheduled. No delay and hopefully we get the whole of 97 overs in the day. The players to take the field in a couple of minutes.
Hello and welcome folks! It’s Day 2 of the fifth Test match between England and India at Edgbaston. Day 1 proved to be fascinating, to say the least. It was topsy-turvy from start to finish with the hosts dominating with the ball early on and then we had some rain after which Rishabh Pant started with the fireworks and turned the game on its head. If Day 1 is anything to go by, Day 2 won’t be short of entertainment.
India’s batting woes continued as the top order failed to live up to the expectations and they will be thankful to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to not only get them out of trouble but to get the visitors in a position from where they can dictate terms. Pant fell just short of what would have been a magnificent 150 but Jadeja is still out there and if he can manage to have his way with the tail, the visitors will only extend their advantage. 338 runs in a day that was affected by rain is impressive, to say the least, but with how good the opposition’s batting has been in recent times, India will be hoping to get as close to the 400-run mark as possible. With a few passing showers predicted throughout the day, we might witness a bit of a stop-start but it all promises to be action-packed.
England came into this Test match on the back of a thumping clean sweep of the reigning ICC WTC champions and they started like they meant business with one of the all-time greats, James Anderson leading the way. However, halfway into the day and with half the opposition batting order back in the shed, the hosts failed to capitalize and seemed to have no answer to Rishabh Pant’s antics with the bat. The bowling just went downhill with skipper Ben Stokes bowling no ball after no ball and the spin of Jack Leach being hammered all over the place. They did manage to expose the tail late in the day and will now hope to wrap things up in the first hour of play on Day 2.
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here