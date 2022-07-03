IND vs ENG, Live Cricket Score 5th Test, Day 3: Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah will surely be in focus when India takes the field against England on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. After setting the record for most runs in an over – 35 – the ace Indian pacer registered the figures of 3/35 before the end of the day’s play. At stumps, England were 84/5 in 27 overs, the hosts trailing by 332 runs. Read More