IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 5th Test Day 4 Latest Updates: Rishabh Pant Hits Fifty as India Cross 300-run Lead

IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: It’s going to be a crucial fourth day for the Indian team as they look to sweep the Test series 3-1 in Edgbaston. With a lead of 257, the dup of Cheteshwar Pujara (50*) and Rishabh Pant (30*) will resume India’s second innings on 125/3 on Monday.
India came back strongly after Jonny Bairstow’s remarkable 106-run innings to bowl out the hosts for 284 in the final session. Read More
Rishabh Pant reaches his half-century with a boundary on the fine leg. The southpaw has been sensational with the bat in this match. He is batting with a sense of responsibility which is allowing the other batter to get settled in the middle. Mature innings from Pant so far after a ton in the first innings. IND 184/4 in 58.3 overs
Shreyas Iyer is in mood to counter-attack the English bowlers as he collected a couple of glorious boundaries against Matty Poots who pitched it up and paid the price for it. The runs have come quickly for India so far this morning. The lead is already past 300 and the batters will look to reach 400 early. IND 178/4 in 58 overs
Matty Potts with his first over of the day banged it short against Shreyas Iyer to test his skills. Iyer was unsettled on the third delivery and got hit on the thigh but he didn’t back down from the challenge and try to pull the short balls after that. Shreyas Iyer vs Short Balls is going to be an interesting battle here. IND 168/4 in 54 overs
Shreyas Iyer is looking to play his natural game here. The talented batter slashed Stuart Broad’s loose delivery hard for a boundary. The English bowlers are attacking Iyer with short balls and it will not stop anytime soon as they have prepared a plan to get rid of him. IND 167/4 in 55 overs
OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Stuart Broad gets the job done here as he gets the prized wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. It was wide and short and Pujara cuts it to the point where Alex Lees takes a fine catch. Not the kind of shot you would’ve expected from Pujara on a loose delivery but the flashy cut cost him. IND 153/4 in 52.3 overs
Another boundary for Cheteshwar Pujara as India cross the 150-run mark with ease. It has been a good start to the day for India as both batters are looking very calm and composed with their approach and are batting responsibly. IND 152/3 in 52 overs
A couple of tight overs from England but the batters won’t mind much as they look well settled here. Runs will come they just have to wait for the loose deliveries. Rishabh Pant is the key wicket for England as they know if he gets going then India will stretch their lead to 350 in no time. IND 148/3 in 51 overs
Rishabh Pant connected his first boundary of the day against Joe Root. The Indian batters are looking to collect quick runs off Root’s bowling which is not a bad thing. It is a questionable move from Ben Stokes but if Root manages to take a wicket from here it will turn into a master plan. IND 145/3 in 49 overs
A couple of boundaries from Cheteshwar Pujara as he showed some positive intent against James Anderson. He punched the third boundary on the cover to collect four and then followed it up with a flick through mid-wicket for another boundary. Good start for India. IND 140/3 in 48 overs
Interesting from England as Ben Stokes put Joe Root in the attack here. Maybe they are expecting Rishabh Pant to do something outrageous against Root which might create a chance but is definitely going to help Cheteshwar Pujara to get settled. 5 runs came off Root’s over. IND 131/3 in 47 overs
It’s day 4 of the Test match and James Anderson is still getting some assistance from the surface. Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara are going to be key for India as they will look to bat for the first two sessions and set a target anything near 400 for England. IND 126/3 in 46 overs
Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant are in the middle to resume India’s innings. James Anderson to start proceedings with the ball.
“We have played against each other for a solid 10 years now. It’s a bit of craic. We are fiercely competitive on the field and that’s what it is about. We are playing Test cricket and we are two competitors. That’s why we play the game and it brings the best out of us. Whatever it takes, you want to get your team over the line and that’s part and parcel of the game," said Bairstow.
0% probability of thunderstorms on Day 4 in Birmingham, says Accuweather. Around 47% of cloud cover and an average temperature between 19 to 21 degrees are expected.
Kohli had the same story to say when he walked out to bat in the second inning on Sunday. He looked in a good space, played a few mind-blowing shots but couldn’t convert the start into a bigger innings. 20 off 40 balls and then a peach of a delivery from Ben Stokes had the better of him.
Pujara and Pant have stitched a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket. Pujara scored a half-century on Sunday while Pant backed him with a 46-ball 30. Both batters remain the key for India in the second innings as the visitors look to get a big lead.
India 416 and 125/3 in 45 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 50 not out, Rishabh Pant 30 not out; Ben Stokes 1-22, James Anderson 1-26) lead England 284 in 61.3 overs (Jonny Bairstow 106, Sam Billings 36; Mohammed Siraj 4-66, Jasprit Bumrah 3-68) by 257 runs
India would like to score at least 275 in their second essay and set England a target of at least 400 plus in order to close the match.
Kohli, as usual, got the best delivery of the entire third day’s play when rival skipper Ben Stokes got one to rear up off length and no batter would have survived such delivery with less than a split second of reaction time.
Kohli, who was standing a good two feet outside the batting crease, was literally putting his best foot forward to defend from 17 yards while tackling the probing questions that James Anderson kept on asking but, as luck would have it, that delivery outside the off-stump had his name written on it.
The third day is considered a moving day in Test cricket and things indeed proceeded at a breakneck pace as England scored runs at 4.61 runs per over, courtesy Jonny Bairstow’s (106 off 140 balls) counter-attacking third hundred in as many games.
Bairstow was swift yet brutal in his assault which got him 14 boundaries and two sixes.
