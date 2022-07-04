IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 5th Test Day 4 Latest Updates: Rishabh Pant Hits Fifty as India Cross 300-run Lead

Pujara played his usual waiting game with the clips off his toes and the occasional square cuts when provided width. Pant, on the other hand, mixed caution with aggression and if he stays for an hour on the fourth morning, he will completely turn the tables.

India would like to score at least 275 in their second essay and set England a target of at least 400 plus in order to close the match.

Kohli, as usual, got the best delivery of the entire third day’s play when rival skipper Ben Stokes got one to rear up off length and no batter would have survived such delivery with less than a split second of reaction time.

Kohli, who was standing a good two feet outside the batting crease, was literally putting his best foot forward to defend from 17 yards while tackling the probing questions that James Anderson kept on asking but, as luck would have it, that delivery outside the off-stump had his name written on it.

The third day is considered a moving day in Test cricket and things indeed proceeded at a breakneck pace as England scored runs at 4.61 runs per over, courtesy Jonny Bairstow’s (106 off 140 balls) counter-attacking third hundred in as many games.

Bairstow was swift yet brutal in his assault which got him 14 boundaries and two sixes.

When does the fifth Test match between England (ENG) and India (IND) start?

The fifth Test match between England and India will get underway from July 1, Friday.

Where will the Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) be played?

The Test match between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) begin?

The Test match between England and India will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs India (IND) Test match?

England vs India Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs India (IND) Test match?

England vs India match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here