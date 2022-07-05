IND vs ENG Highlights, 5th Test Day 5 Updates: Root, Bairstow Power England to 7-wicket Win, Series Ends 2-2

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 5, Updates: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow completely dominated the Indian bowlers on Day 5 as the duo didn’t take much time to help England draw the series 2-2 with a 7-wicket win. Both Root and Bairstow smashed centuries and didn’t allow the Indian bowlers to stage any comeback. Read More
A record run-chase for England in Test cricket as they completely outclassed the Indian bowlers in the second innings to register a thumping 7-wicket win. A sensational comeback from England in the last 2 days of the match courtesy of ‘BazBall’ as the England batters were confident when they entered the ground for the massive 378 chase and they did it in style. The Indian bowlers were flat today and failed to produce any fight. England (284 & 378/3) beat India (416 & 245) by 7 wickets, five-match series ends in a 2-2 draw
The Jonny Bairstow show continues as he smashed Mohammed Siraj for three back-to-back boundaries to stamp his domination. England just need 6 runs to win as the embarrassment for India continues. ENG 372/3 in 76 overs
Magnificent from Jonny Bairstow as he smashed another century here. A world-class performance from Bairstow in this match as England are inches closer to level the series. The ‘BazBall’ has worked the best for him as he has been given the freedom to express himself which was not the case earlier. ENG 357/3
Incredible batting from Joe Root as he is coring boundaries for fun now as the Indian bowlers have no answer to his onslaught. Root has been playing with a lot of freedom after relinquishing the captaincy. ENG 356/3 in 74 overs
Joe Root completely stamped his authority over Shardul Thakur by charging down the ground and hit him over the head for a boundary. He followed it up with an outrageous reverse sweep for a maximum. ENG 346/3 in 72 overs
The short ball trick has not worked against Jonny Bairstow and the Indian bowlers have not learnt from it. Bairstow has been pulling them for easy runs and now he is on 97 as the remaining target is even less the 50 runs. The two batters completely dominated the Indian bowlers today. ENG 331/3 in 70 overs
Mohammed Siraj forced Joe Root to play a loose pull shot but Hanuma Vihari failed to reach there on time to grab the catch at fine leg. England just need 53 runs to win and India are staring at defeat here. It will be India’s third Test defeat this year and interestingly the earlier two also came while defending the targets in South Africa. ENG 325/3 in 69 overs
Another match and another century for Joe Root who is definitely in a league of his own at the moment. There is no stopping him this year. He has surpassed Virat Kohli and Steve Smith’s tally of most Test centuries with his 28th. The Indian bowlers have failed to trouble him in the second innings as a result England are marching towards a win. ENG 319/3 in 67 overs
A couple of boundaries for Joe Root and he is on 99 now. England need just 68 runs to win and they might finish it in the first session itself. India are in big trouble here as the series is slipping from their grasp. ENG 310/3 in 66 overs
300 up for England and both batters are in their 90s now. Things are not looking good for India as Root and Bairstow are in full control of this chase. No Indian bowlers managed to cause some trouble for the duo as we can safely say that England are marching towards a win. ENG 301/3 in 65 overs
The Indian bowlers are looking clueless at this stage as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are toying with the field to collect boundaries. 10 runs came of Mohammed Shami’s over. He has not been at his best this morning as the English batters are finding it easy to score against him. ENG 298/3 in 63 overs
The Indian bowlers need to show some discipline with their line and length as they can’t afford to give away freebies in form of extras. England now need below 100 from here and everything is looking bright for them with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in middle. ENG 282//3 in 61 overs
Nothing is going in India’s favour at the moment as runs are coming at ease for the England batters who are not looking to waste any time to level the series. Both Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are marching towards their century as India’s desperation for a wicket grows further. ENG 277/3 in 60 overs
Jonny Bairstow is in mood to get the job done quickly as he smashed a couple of boundaries to dent Mohammed Shami’s confidence. However, the Indian pacer bounced back with a peach of a delivery which Bairstow managed to survive. India are on the backfoot and they need quick wickets otherwise it will be too late. ENG 271/3 in 59 overs
The Indian fielders need to be at their best today as they can’t afford any midfield or drop catches. It’s an overcast morning and the Indian bowlers have to exploit that and take some early wickets to bounce back in the game. 4 runs came off the first over of the day. ENG 263/3 in 58 overs
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are in the middle to resume England’s chase. Mohammed Siraj will start the proceedings with the ball.
England need to score 119 runs in 100 overs with 7 wickets in hands. Overnight batters Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (74*) have already stitched a 150-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket and if they carry on the momentum, they can easily defeat India on the final day.
It’s going to be an interesting final day of the India vs England Edgbaston Test as both teams would ply their trade for a win. India needs 7 wickets to clinch their first Test series win since 2007. England, on the other hand, are 119 runs away from levelling the series.
The hosts went off to a flier in pursuit of a 378-run target. Opener Zak Crawley and Alex Lees brought up a 100-run stand in just 20 overs to make things challenging for India. After the team break, the tourists did manage to snare some quick wickets and reduced England to 109/3. However, that was just the beginning of the assault launched by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.
Though the wicket did not offer much help, Indian bowlers were unable to maintain pressure on the English batters who played with the aggression that has become the hallmark of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum’s school of cricket.
It also helped that India deployed a very defensive spread-out field, letting England batters rotate the strike with elan.
Bairstow, who is in the form of his life, was dropped on 14 by Hanuma Vihari and he made India pay dearly for it. With Ben Stokes and Sam Billing still to come, India will need something special to pull off a win from here. India’s bowling performance in the second innings was reminiscent of their struggles in South Africa where they failed to defend the target twice after winning the series opener.
England were 259 for three at stumps on day four, needing a very gettable 119 runs for a series-levelling victory.
India could have made England chase in excess of 400 on day five if it was not for some poor shot selection. After starting the day at 125 for three, India were all out for 245 in the second innings.
India had very little going for themselves in the final session barring the first two overs. Bumrah had Ollie Pope caught behind before Lees was run out after Root went for a single that was not for the taking.
