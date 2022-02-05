Home / News / Cricketnext /  LIVE: India vs England Latest Score, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Yash Dhull's India Aim For Record-extending Fifth Title
LIVE: India vs England Latest Score, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Yash Dhull's India Aim For Record-extending Fifth Title

India vs England Live Cricket Score Updates: ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 final, India vs England, Live Score and Updates: Follow here live score and ball by ball commentary of ICC Under 19 World Cup final to be played between India and England at North Sound.

Updated: February 05, 2022, 16:44 IST
India vs England Live Cricket Score Updates, ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final:  The final showdown of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 will see a clash between India Under 19 and England Under 19. The two teams are in exceptional form and they are expected to fight tooth and final for the prestigious trophy on Saturday. Read More

Feb 05, 2022 16:39 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: England Under 19 (IND-U19) vs India Under 19 (AU-U19) probable playing XIs

England Under 19 Predicted Playing XI: Alex Horton (wk), George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden, William Luxton, George Bell

India Under 19 Predicted Playing XI: Kaushal Tambe, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk)

Feb 05, 2022 16:38 IST

U19 World Cup Final: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium can be considered as a blanched surface as it has something to offer to both the batters and bowlers. The stadium has a quick outfield and thus the players will get good value for their shots. The average score in a 50-over game is 239 runs. Winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred choice for both teams.

Feb 05, 2022 16:30 IST

India vs England Live Score, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Weather Forecast

Rain can interrupt the final between England Under 19 and Australia Under 19. The weather forecast predicts rain showers for Saturday, February 05 while the precipitation chances are 50 percent. The temperature can hover around 27 degrees Celsius with humidity and wind speed at 73 percent and 16 km/h respectively.

Feb 05, 2022 15:59 IST

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Final Live: India Full Squad

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (captain), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Garv Sangwan

Feb 05, 2022 15:58 IST

U19 World Cup 2022 Final: England Full Squad

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (captain), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Alex Horton (wk), Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden, James Coles, Fateh Singh, Nathan Barnwell, Benjamin Cliff

Feb 05, 2022 12:49 IST

India vs England Live Cricket Score Updates, ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final: Road to the Finals

England Under 19 booked a place in the final by outclassing South Africa and Afghanistan in the playoff matches by six wickets and 15 runs. Batting has been a strong area for the team as they scored over 200 runs in four of their five games. India Under 19, on the other hand, will rely on their bowlers more to take them through in the Saturday game. It won’t be wrong to say that it will be a contest between England batters and Indian bowlers in the final.

Feb 05, 2022 12:49 IST

India vs England Live Cricket Score Updates, ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final

India vs England Live Cricket Score Updates, ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final: The final showdown of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 will see a clash between India Under 19 and England Under 19. The two teams are in exceptional form and they are expected to fight tooth and final for the prestigious trophy on Saturday.

Feb 05, 2022 09:09 IST

Feb 05, 2022 09:09 IST

Feb 05, 2022 09:09 IST

Feb 05, 2022 09:09 IST

Feb 05, 2022 09:08 IST

Feb 05, 2022 09:08 IST

England Under 19 booked a place in the final by outclassing South Africa and Afghanistan in the playoff matches by six wickets and 15 runs. Batting has been a strong area for the team as they scored over 200 runs in four of their five games.

India U19 vs England U19 Final LIVE Score: When And Where To Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final Live In Your Country?  Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Latest News from India U19 vs England U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup Final Latest Updates at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium,

India Under 19, on the other hand, will rely on their bowlers more to take them through in the Saturday game. It won’t be wrong to say that it will be a contest between England batters and Indian bowlers in the final.

The Men in Blue defeated the defending champions in the quarter-final and Australia in the semi-final by five wickets and 96 runs respectively.

India vs England Live Score, ICC Under 19 World Cup Weather Forecast

Rain can interrupt the final between England Under 19 and Australia Under 19. The weather forecast predicts rain showers for Saturday, February 05 while the precipitation chances are 50 percent. The temperature can hover around 27 degrees Celsius with humidity and wind speed at 73 percent and 16 km/h respectively.

When will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 final, England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 ( IN-U19) start?

The match will be played on February 05, Saturday.

Where will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 final, England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 ( IN-U19) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

What time will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between England Under 19 (EN-U19) and India Under 19 (IN-U19) begin?

The match will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 (IN-U19) final match?

England Under 19 vs India Under 19 match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 (IN-U19) match?

England Under 19 vs India Under 19 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

EN-U19 vs IN-U19 ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Probable XIs

England Under 19 probable XI: Alex Horton (wk), George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden, William Luxton, George Bell

India Under 19 probable playing XI: Kaushal Tambe, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here