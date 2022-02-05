India vs England Live Streaming: How to Watch ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Final on TV And Online

The final showdown of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 will see a clash between India Under 19 and England Under 19. The two teams are in exceptional form and they are expected to fight tooth and final for the prestigious trophy on Saturday.

England Under 19 booked a place in the final by outclassing South Africa and Afghanistan in the playoff matches by six wickets and 15 runs. Batting has been a strong area for the team as they scored over 200 runs in four of their five games.

India Under 19, on the other hand, will rely on their bowlers more to take them through in the Saturday game. It won’t be wrong to say that it will be a contest between England batters and Indian bowlers in the final.

The Men in Blue defeated the defending champions in the quarter-final and Australia in the semi-final by five wickets and 96 runs respectively.

>When will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 final, England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 ( IN-U19) start?

The match will be played on February 05, Saturday.

>Where will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 final, England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 ( IN-U19) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

>What time will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between England Under 19 (EN-U19) and India Under 19 (IN-U19) begin?

The match will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 (IN-U19) final match?

England Under 19 vs India Under 19 match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 (IN-U19) match?

England Under 19 vs India Under 19 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

EN-U19 vs IN-U19 ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Probable XIs

>England Under 19 probable XI: Alex Horton (wk), George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden, William Luxton, George Bell

>India Under 19 probable playing XI: Kaushal Tambe, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk)

