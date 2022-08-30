All-rounder Hardik Pandya’s heroics led India to a cardinal victory against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now turn their attention to their second match of the quadrennial tournament where they will clash against Hong Kong. The match that seems like an easy assignment for the men in blue will take place on Wednesday, August 31, at the Dubai International Stadium.

After their five-wicket triumph, Team India will feel much more relaxed heading into the tournament. The pacers were in top form, bowling out Pakistan for just 147 runs after rattling them with pace and vicious bouncers. However, on the batting front, it seems that there are chinks in the armor of the defending champions.

Opener KL Rahul was knocked over for a duck, while Rohit Sharma did not make any significant impact. Star batter Virat Kohli did chip in with runs but did not look anywhere near his best.

However, a cool-headed Pandya along with Ravindra Jadeja dragged India over the line with just three balls to spare. Against an inexperienced Hong Kong bowling unit, the Indian juggernauts will be looking to get some much-needed runs ahead of the Super 4 stage.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be hoping to continue their excellent work from the Qualifiers. They performed admirably in the qualifying event and found ways to overcome adversities, as and when they came. However, overcoming the mighty Indian side might just prove to be a herculean task for Hong Kong.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Hong Kong; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2022 match between India (IND) and Hong Kong (HK) will be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Hong Kong will take place on August 31, Wednesday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match between India (IND) and Hong Kong (HK) be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Hong Kong will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 match between India (IND) and Hong Kong (HK) begin?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Hong Kong will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Hong Kong (HK) Asia Cup match?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Hong Kong (HK) Asia Cup match?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India (IND) vs Hong Kong (HK) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hong Kong Predicted Line-up: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

