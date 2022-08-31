Pakistan bowlers fought well though pushing the chase into the final over but a brilliant Pandya wasn’t done yet as he then starred with the bat to seal India’s five-wicket win with a six.

Their latest opponents Hong Kong will be high-on-confidence thanks to the manner in which they made it to the tournament proper after winning all three matches of the qualifying event. While they are no match to India, Hong Kong will dip into the happy memories of their last encounter against them at the Asia Cup 2018 when they nearly came to registering an upset win.

A win tonight for India will seal their spot in the Super Four stage.

What date Asia Cup 2022 match between India (IND) and Hong Kong (HK) will be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Hong Kong will take place on August 31, Wednesday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match between India (IND) and Hong Kong (HK) be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Hong Kong will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 match between India (IND) and Hong Kong (HK) begin?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Hong Kong will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Hong Kong (HK) Asia Cup match?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Hong Kong (HK) Asia Cup match?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India (IND) vs Hong Kong (HK) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hong Kong Predicted Line-up: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

