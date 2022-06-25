IND-W vs LEI Warm-up Match Live Score And Updates From Day 3: India were 80-1 in their second innings at stumps on Day 2, taking a lead of 82 runs against Leicestershire County Club in their practice match, here on Friday. Read More
WICKET! Jadeja gone for a two ball DUCK! Great pace from Saini again, batter went onto back-foot and then edged which was taken easily in the slips. Suddenly India are losing wickets in a heap. Three in no time. IND 118/4
WICKET! Short ball and hooked, never connected and the catch was taken easily by Bumrah. He was in no position to play that shot, also he was beaten by pace. IND 118/3
Shreyas Iyer scores another boundary, but the bowler had him in trouble with that late in-swinger. The batter left it very well. Could have been dismissed. And then the batter goes after the bowler as he cuts…FOUR. IND 118/2
Shreyas Iyer looking good. Moving his feet quite well and also launched Saini for a great boundary. Iyer would like to score runs especially after losing his wicket for a first ball duck in the first innings. IND 107/2
WICKET! Hanuma Vihari is gone for the day. Great ball from Davis and caught expertly by Bates. Vihari was struggling to move his feat and paid the price. In comes Shreyas Iyer. IND 101/2
Navdeep Saini is done with the first over of the day, gives away just one. Nice start by the Haryana bowler who plays for Delhi. Yet to make his India Test debut. IND 101/1
WOW! KS Bharat hits consecutive boundaries. First one was a superb drive and the very next ball he cuts away with precision. The fielder put in the drive, but couldn’t do anything. IND 100/1
That was an interesting over from Jasprit Bumrah. Just a run. But no swing whatsoever which was there just an over earlier, strange! Nonetheless, all eyes will be on Navdeep Saini who showed good pace yesterday. Had Shubman Gill out and also had Bharat in trouble. IND 92/1
Five dot balls from Walker. KS Bharat taking his own time to get going this morning. Sixth ball, dot. That was a maiden over. We have just one boundary so far. Both Indian batters showing restraint. IND 90/1
That was a jaffa! Bumrah produces a class delivery, late swing had Hanuma Vihari in trouble. Welcome back to Grace Road ground where India are up against Leicester. IND 90/1
So it turned out to be a short delay in the end. The play on Day 3 resumes.
So, the contest got underway with Roman Walker starting the day’s proceedings from Leicestershire. He had bowled just two overs when the players went back to their dressing rooms thanks to rain making an appearance. India 82/1 in 18.2 overs, lead by 84 runs
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the third day of the ongoing practice match between India and Leicestershire. After declaring on their overnight score of 246/8, the tourists managed to take a two-run lead after bowling out Leicestershire for 244. In reply, India openers Srikar Bharat and Shubman Gill made a solid start with the pair adding 62 runs. At the close of play India were 80/1 with a lead of 82.
Bharat’s impressive batting continued into the second innings as he and Gill got off to a flying start. Gill (38) looked commanding in his early stroke-play but was caught on the crease, pushing away from the body, falling to the extra bounce of Navdeep Saini, leaving India at 62-1 in the 13.1 over.
From there on, Bharat (31) and Hanuma Vihari (9) remained unbeaten and will resume the batting for India on Day 3.
Earlier, Rishabh Pant was the star of the Leicestershire innings. He came to bat as early as the 14th over, at 44 for 3, one of the wickets being Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dismissed for a duck by Mohammed Shami.
Pant came out the better in his exchange with Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur (Jasprit Bumrah represented Leicestershire) by playing both orthodox and innovative shots, to score 76 off 87 balls in response to the Indians’ first-innings score of 246, declared overnight.
The left-handed batter took on all the seamers, scoring 26 off 30 balls from Shami, 20 off 23 against Siraj and 13 off 12 when facing Umesh. He went from 45 off 72 to 70 from 82, unleashing extra-cover drives, paddle sweeps off the quicks, and nonchalant short-arm jabs.
However, in the end, Pant fell to his natural strength — left-arm spin. He tried to slog-sweep Ravindra Jadeja, but the lack of turn took the outer edge for a high catch at long-on. Jadeja also boosted his chances to get a place in the first XI after he picked three wickets in just eight overs.
Brief score: India 246 for 8 dec (KS Bharat 70, Walker 5-24) and 80 for 1 (Gill 38, Bharat 31 not out) lead Leicestershire 244 (Pant 76, Jadeja 3-28, Shami 3-42) by 82 runs
