India vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Meghana, Shafali Bring up Fifty Stand

Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 13:23 IST
Sylhet
India vs Malaysia, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: The Women’s Asia Cup is picking up pace. In match number six of the competition, India Women will clash against Malaysia Women on Monday, October 3. Team India lived up to the expectations in their tournament opener, thumping Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs. Read More
Shafali Verma goes down on her knees, smashing a boundary against Mahirah Izzati Ismail. And that brings up 50 runs on board for India.
INDW: 51/0 after 6.1 overs.
Shafali breaks the shackles with a fine shot. Fuller delivery from Hamizah, Shafali moves down a little and lofts it over long-on for a six.
INDW: 42/0 after 5.2 overs
A couple of boundaries in the 5th over and India’s score moves to 36/0 in 5 overs. Meghana is expressing herself very well but Shafali needs to pace up too.
INDW: 36/0 after 5 overs.
India women are off to a terrific start against Malaysia. Sabbhineni Meghana, who comes in for Smriti Mandhana, has been on fire, smashing 24 off 18 balls. Shafali Verma, on the other hand, is batting on 4 off 6.
INDW: 28/4 after 4 overs.
India: Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh
Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam, Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nur Dania Syuhada
Malaysia captain Winifred Duraisingam wins the toss and Malaysia will bowl first against India. Host of changes for India - Smriti Mandana, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Thakur rested. Sabbineni Meghana, Kiran Navgire, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh in.
Team India lived up to the expectations in their tournament opener, thumping Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs. The depth and balance of the side were on display against the Islanders as India were clinical in all three departments of the game. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were under the pump, losing their renowned opening duo early in the match. Young sensation Jemimah Rodriguez proved her mettle by playing a great knock of 76 runs and led India to a competitive total.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Malaysia. The game starts at 1:00 PM IST with the toss at 12:20 IST. Having won their opening encounter against Sri Lanka, India are firm favourites to brush aside the relatively weaker Malaysian outfit. The game will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground
The bowlers did their job perfectly and ensured that India started off on a winning note in the tournament. Kaur and her women will now be up against the association nation of Malaysia, which on paper seems like an easy assignment for the Indian women. The Malaysians were trounced by Pakistan in their opening fixture and will be eager to make a comeback.
The Indian women look formidable and beating them would be an arduous task for Malaysia. Will the Malaysian side put up an inspiring performance and announce themselves on the big stage or will Kaur and her women march to another emphatic victory? Let’s wait and watch!
Ahead of the match between India Women vs Malaysia Women; here is everything you need to know:
IN-W VS ML-W Telecast
The match between India Women and Malaysia Women will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
IN-W VS ML-W Live Streaming
The match between India Women and Malaysia Women is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
IN-W VS ML-W Match Details
The IN-W vs ML-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet on Monday, October 3, at 1 pm IST
India Women vs Malaysia Women Possible Starting XI:
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh
Malaysia Women: Wan Julia(w), Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aisya Eleesa, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Dania Syuhada
