India vs Namibia 2021 Probable 11s: ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 42

Virat Kohli’s India will be battling it out against Gerhard Merwe Erasmus’s Namibia in the final league match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The Group 2 fixture will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium on November 8, Monday. Both the teams will be playing their last match of the T20 event as they are out of the qualification race.

India have two defeats and two victories to their name in the tournament. The team lost to Pakistan and New Zealand while they got better off Afghanistan and Scotland. Both the batters and the bowling unit are in fine touch. The Men in Blue will be eyeing a hat-trick of wins on Monday to end their campaign on a winning note.

Namibia, on the other hand, will have to do something extraordinary to sign off from the global event on a high note. The team hasn’t enjoyed much success in the tournament as they could win just one league match. However, Namibia were decent in their approach in their last match against New Zealand. Their last performance will provide a lot of motivation to the team to do well against India too.

>India vs Namibia predicted playing XI

>India Probable Playing XI: KL , Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

>Namibia Probable Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz

India vs Namibia squads:

>India’s 15-man squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

>Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

>Namibia 15-man squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France

>Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita

