India vs Namibia | Want to See a Perfect Send-Off For my Good Friend Ravi Shastri: Wasim Akram

Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram said he wants the Indian cricket team to give a perfect send-off to Ravi Shastri on his last match as the head coach. Shastri will coach the Indian team for the last time on Monday in their clash against Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Shastri’s legacy with the Indian team will end on a dull note as the Men in Blue failed to qualify for the semifinals in the ongoing T20 World Cup. It is the first time since the 2012 T20 World Cup when India failed to qualify for the knockouts stage in the ICC events.

Batting great Rahul Dravid will take over the charge of the team after Shastri’s departure with Namibia’s clash on Monday.

Akram admitted that India doesn’t have anything at stake in the clash against Namibia but there are a few things that will make it special and one of them is Shastri’s last assignments as head coach for the Indian team.

“India has nothing much at stake in their final match against Namibia. But there are a few things to look out for. I for one want to see Virat lead for one final time in T20 #cricket. Rohit and Rahul can go really berserk. Bumrah, Shami, Ashwin & Jadeja can strike a few blows. Above all, I want to see a perfect send-off for my good friend Shaz as India coach. Well done buddy on your stint," Wasim Akram posted on Koo.

Virat Kohli and Co. miss out on the semifinals spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup after a horror start to the campaign with back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. India bounced back in the tournament with back-to-back massive wins over Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late for them as New Zealand sealed a place in the semis with four wins out of five matches. While Pakistan remained the only team to remain unbeaten in the Super 12 stage.

According to reports, Shastri has been approached for a coaching role by the Ahmedabad franchise in IPL. The report suggests that Shastri have told the franchise owners to give him some time as he wants to focus on the India team for the T20 World Cup and will make his decision after that.

