India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: After The Melbourne High, IND Refocus at The Bigger Picture

When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be played on October 27, Thursday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on October 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.