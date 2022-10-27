India vs Netherlands, Weather Forecast, T20 World Cup 2022: Sunny Morning, But 40 Percent Chances of 'Showers'

After beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a humdinger of a clash, India are now up against the Netherlands in their second group encounter. The action now shifts from Melbourne to Sydney, but the weather forecast does remain a bone of contention among the fans who will be checking out the weather app as they head down to the iconic SCG for the match.

Earlier, India beat Pakistan at the iconic MCG with millions watching the match live. Having completed his half-century, Kohli had just turned the game on its head by hitting their most impactful bowler Haris Rauf for two breathtaking sixes — one a lofted backfoot drive over long-on and another a flick over square leg. Needing 31 for 12 balls, it all boiled down to 16 from the last over with Kohli in his element and Hardik Pandya looking to explode. Nevertheless, Pandya got out, but Kohli stayed till the very end and saw Ravichandran Ashwin slamming the winning hit off the last ball.

Coming back to Sydney, the weather conditions are not as dire as it was forecast in Melbourne ahead of India vs Pakistan. India take on the Netherlands from 6 pm local time and 12:30 pm IST and medium chances (40 percent) of showers persist, according to the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology.

“Sunny morning. Medium (40%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and early evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening, possibly severe. Light winds becoming northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon," the government website states.

However, the weather forecast website forecast that the cloud cover is expected to get cleared in time before the match hours for India vs Netherlands in Sydney.

On a high after a breathtaking performance against Pakistan, the Indian team is unlikely to face much challenge from minnows Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match, here on Thursday.

The formidable Indian batting line up is expected to bully the ‘Orange’ attack which is decent but not exactly menacing.

For India, the primary aim will be to guard against complacency as there would always be a chance of going off the boil after winning an emotionally exhausting high-intensity game.

The contest will be a chance for three of the top four batters — skipper Rohit Sharma, inconsistent KL Rahul and dangerous Suryakumar Yadav — to get some runs under their belt before the next big game against South Africa, the result of which will determine the group standings.

