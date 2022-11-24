India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Auckland Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil the Excitement Just Like the T20I Series?

India and New Zealand will square-off in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Dhawan has been quite good as interim skipper and Team India will rely on his experience in these conditions. Indian batting looks formidable and features the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav is in scintillating form.

The 32-year-old has scored heavily in the shortest format of the game in the last 12 months. Yadav will hope that he can carry his form in the 50-over format as well. Dhawan is expected to rope in young speedster Umran Malik in the playing XI. Malik’s performance in ODI cricket will be of great interest to his fans.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will have revenge on their minds when they take on the visitors. The Kiwis have a well-balanced squad and will be the favourites in their home conditions.

Ahead of the ODI match between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

IND vs NZ Weather Report

The match will begin at 2:30 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there are very low chances of rain interrupting the match. It will be a bit humid with the humidity levels expected to be over 60%.

IND vs NZ Pitch Report

Eden Park is not known to be a high-scoring ground. The pitches at this ground offer something to both the batters and bowlers.

The match should see a good contest between the big-hitting Indian batters and the formidable battery of Kiwi pacers. As the match continues, the pitch at Eden Park tends to slows down. So the captain winning the toss might be tempted to bat first.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

