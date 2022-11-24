India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Head-to-Head Record and Venue Record of Eden Park

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: After clinching a win against New Zealand in the T20Is, it is time for Team India to shift their focus to the 50-over format. The opening ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The visitors will be led by veteran opening batter Shikhar Dhawan in the ODIs. Apart from captaincy, Dhawan will also be eager to offer a stupendous show with the bat and emerge as a prime contender for a spot in the 2024 World Cup squad.

Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to carry forward his spectacular form in the ODI series against New Zealand. Surya had notched a fabulous century against New Zealand in the second T20I and won the Man of the Series award. Indian batting will depend a lot on the Mumbai-born batter in the ODI series against the Kiwis.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without big names like Martin Guptill, Trent Boult and James Neesham as all of them decided not to opt for a central contract. As a result, New Zealand Cricket had to release the star cricketers.

India and New Zealand had last faced each other back in February 2020 and the Kane Williamson-led side had won the contest by a convincing margin of five wickets.

After the completion of the ODI series, India will be involved in three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head:

The two teams have faced each other 110 times in ODIs and India hold an edge over New Zealand with 55 wins to their name. Meanwhile, New Zealand have managed to get the better of India on 49 occasions. One ODI ended as a tie and the remaining five games produced no result.

IND vs NZ previous game

In their last ODI meeting, New Zealand emerged victorious by a convincing margin of five wickets.

Last five results:

New Zealand won by five wickets.

New Zealand won by 22 runs.

New Zealand won by four wickets.

New Zealand won by 18 runs.

The match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Here is the venue record of Eden Park, Auckland (T20I):

Total games played: 25

Highest total recorded posted here: 245/5 – Australia vs New Zealand, February 16, 2018.

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 76- Bangladesh vs New Zealand, April 1, 2021.

Highest total chased here: - 243- New Zealand vs Australia, February 16, 2018.

